Trump Urges Supporters: ‘I Need You to Deliver Your Vote … STAY IN LINE!’

Former President Donald Trump is urging supporters to stay in line to vote.

Many precincts report long lines, with some voters waiting hours to get to the voting booth.

In a post to Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump wrote:

It is now officially ELECTION DAY! This will be the most important day in American History. Voter enthusiasm is THROUGH THE ROOF because people want to Make America Great Again. That means lines are going to be long! I need you to deliver your vote no matter how long it takes. STAY IN LINE! The Radical Communist Democrats want you to pack up and go home. Together, we are going to have a tremendous victory and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

In another post, Trump wrote, “Republicans: We are doing GREAT! Stay on Line. Do not let them move you. STAY ON LINE AND VOTE!”

Earlier in the day, he posted, “Your vote will lead us to Greatness. Your vote will unleash a new GOLDEN AGE! Your vote will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE! VOTE TRUMP!”