Trump Tells Pennsylvania Rally: ‘To Get Me, Somebody Would Have to Shoot Through the Fake News’ (VIDEO)

Former President Donald Trump discussed the assassination attempt against him during a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.

Trump outraged the liberal media by saying that for a shooter to hit him again, they would have to “shoot through the fake news, and I don’t mind that so much.”

Trump jokes that assassin would have to ‘shoot through the fake news’ to kill him pic.twitter.com/ZNhXl1BEqG — New York Post (@nypost) November 3, 2024

“I have a piece of glass over here, and I don’t have a piece of glass there, and I have this piece of glass here,” Trump said.

BREAKING – SHOCKING: At a rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump says, “All we have over here is the fake news… And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don’t mind that so much.” pic.twitter.com/iCN3u8lsjD — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 3, 2024

“All we have really over here is the fake news,” Trump continued. “And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don’t mind that so much.”

Later in his speech, Trump said, “ABC, ABC, fake news, CBS, ABC, NBC. These are, these are, in my opinion, in my opinion, these are seriously corrupt people.”

Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign communications director, said that the Republican presidential nominee was referring to “threats against him that were spurred on by dangerous rhetoric from Democrats.”

“President Trump was brilliantly talking about the two assassination attempts on his own life, including one that came within 1/4 of an inch from killing him, something that the Media constantly talks and jokes about,” the statement began. “The President’s statement about protective glass placement has nothing to do with the Media being harmed, or anything else. It was about threats against him that were spurred on by dangerous rhetoric from Democrats.”

I was at the rally and heard former President Trump’s exact quote. “To get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news and I don’t mind that so much.” Here’s the campaign’s statement pic.twitter.com/abSIGvvyVY — Katherine Swartz (@kv_swartz) November 3, 2024

The statement continued, “In fact, President Trump was stating that the Media was in danger, in that they were protecting him and, therefore, were in great danger themselves, and should have had a glass protective shield, also. There can be no other interpretation of what was said. He was actually looking out for their welfare, more than his own!”