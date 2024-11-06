TRUMP: ‘A Lot of Talk About Massive CHEATING in Philadelphia. Law Enforcement Coming!!!’

Former President Donald Trump warned on Truth Social that there has been “talk” of “massive cheating” in Philadelphia and said that law enforcement was on the way.

The post was made at 4:39 p.m., and polls close in Pennsylvania at 8 p.m.

“A lot of talk about massive CHEATING in Philadelphia. Law Enforcement coming!!!” Trump wrote.

It is currently unclear what precinct he was talking about or what the alleged cheating was. He had not elaborated as of 6:36 p.m.

On the eve of the election, however, James O’Keefe reported that the Philadelphia City Commissioners’ Office was telling non-citizens that they can vote if they are Philadelphia residents.

Philadelphia City Commissioners’ Office Tells Non-Citizens They Can Vote if They Are Philly Residents; NGO ‘Ceiba’ Across the Street Sends Non-Citizen Voter with an ‘ITIN’ pic.twitter.com/NhuEEIWV7V — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2024

According to a post on X by CNN senior reporter Daniel Dale, the Philadelphia Police Department told CNN they were “not aware what Trump was referring to and did not know of any issues with voting that required a law enforcement response. ”

From colleague @holmeslybrand: The Philadelphia Police Department told CNN they were not aware what Trump was referring to and did not know of any issues with voting that required a law enforcement response. pic.twitter.com/X4iZD96teT — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 5, 2024

If you are in line by 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania, you can cast your vote — no matter how long it takes.

Trump has urged his supporters to stay in line.