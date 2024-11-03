Trump: ‘FOX NEWS IS NOT OUR FRIEND’

Former President Donald Trump has once again blasted Fox News in a post on Truth Social.

Trump is angry that the network keeps airing Democrat ads and having allies of Kamala Harris on its shows.

The Republican presidential nominee wrote:

FoxNews keeps putting on Democrat ads, as part of their news program. Their soundbites are almost all of Harris and her Democrat friends, all of whom are on the shows. FOX NEWS IS NOT OUR FRIEND. It’s crazy!

Trump posted similar complaints last week, going so far as to accuse the network of trying to sabotage his campaign. He wrote, “FoxNews spends far too much time promoting the Democrats, their surrogates, and their agenda.”

“Today I watched, over and over again, an angry and totally out of control Michelle Obama trying to save the dying Campaign of Comrade Kamala Harris,” Trump continued. “I’m leading in Michigan, by a lot, because of great support from Autoworkers, Arab Americans, Jewish Americans, and all other Patriots – But Fox refuses to put up those Polls.”

Trump also said that he has more trouble getting his ads on Fox News than on CNN or MSNBC.

“Fox also plays more negative commercials and ads promoting the other side than is even imaginable – Our ads on FoxNews are always a big deal to negotiate (They want us to change and weaken our content!), but we put them up on CNN and MSDNC with no problems or changes. It’s hard to believe I’m leading by so much!”

During an appearance on Fox & Friends in October, Trump said that he intended to confront owner Rupert Murdoch about his promotion of Democrats.

“I’m gonna tell him something very simple because I can’t talk to anybody else about it: Don’t put on negative commercials for 21 days, don’t put them. And don’t put on the air their horrible people. They come and lie. I’m going to say, ‘Rupert, please do it this way,’” Trump told the Fox hosts. “And then we’re going to have a victory, because I think everyone wants that.”