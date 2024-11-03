Trump Does Not Rule Out Banning Certain Vaccines, Says He Will Speak to RFK Jr. About It

When asked by NBC News on Sunday about banning certain vaccines, former President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility.

Trump said he would speak to Robert Kennedy Jr. about the matter, calling him a “very talented guy.”

“Well I’m going to talk to [Kennedy] and talk to other people, and I’ll make a decision, but he’s a very talented guy and has strong views,” Trump told NBC.

Trump did not offer a specific position Kennedy may fill in his administration but said, “He can do anything he wants,” while speaking in Arizona on Thursday.

Kennedy recently posted on X that a Trump administration would advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from tap water on day one.

In a post to X on Saturday, Kennedy said water fluoridation is “industrial waste.”

“On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water,” Kennedy wrote. “Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease.”

Kennedy added that Donald and Melania Trump want to “Make America Healthy Again.”

Last week, Trump said that if he is elected, Kennedy will work on “health and women’s health ” and the nation’s food supply.

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. we have. And he’s going to work on health and women’s health and all of the different reasons, because we’re not really a wealthy or a healthy country,” Trump said during his rally in Nevada.

“I told Bobby, ‘I want you to take care of health, I want you to look at the food and the food supply and what we put on the food and all sorts of — you can look at, but let me handle the oil and gas, Bobby,’” Trump added.

Kennedy runs a non-profit called Children’s Health Defense. According to the organization’s website, its mission is to “end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and establish safeguards to prevent future harm. We fight corruption, mass surveillance and censorship that put profits before people as well as advocate for worldwide rights to health freedom and bodily autonomy.”

The organization provides legal assistance with fighting mandatory vaccination in schools and the workplace.

During his presidential campaign, Kennedy said he would prosecute any official who engaged in criminal wrongdoing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is dawning on mainstream figures like Anthony Fauci that their Covid policies were a public health disaster,” Kennedy began. “Lots of us are angry about the mandates, the lockdowns, the censorship, the insanity. But we need to avoid the toxic quagmire of retribution and blame and focus on ensuring this never happens again. Clean up the regulatory agencies, get corporate money out of public health, and guarantee free, open, uncensored public and scientific discourse.”

Kennedy continued, “Of course, officials who betrayed the public trust must not be allowed to hold power. I will remove them from their positions and, if laws were broken, my attorney general will prosecute.”

“Just to be clear, I will prosecute any official who engaged in criminal wrongdoing during the pandemic,” the candidate said. “Corrupt individuals are a small part of the problem. Our agencies have been captured by corporate power, but the vast majority of their staff are decent people. We need to get corporate influence out of *all* regulatory agencies so that they can serve the people honestly.”

“Not retribution, but justice!” Kennedy said. “As President, I will direct my attorney general to investigate and prosecute every person who knowingly defrauded or deceived the American public about the safety and efficacy of medical products and I will obtain justice and compensation for every American who was injured or suffered the death of family members from those actions. As a presidential candidate, I’ll continue to expose corruption to obtain justice for the injured.”