TRIFECTA! Republicans Will Hold The House and Senate, Giving Trump’s Agenda Unprecedented Mandate

by
Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Republicans are projected to hold the House of Representatives, according to latest projections.

While not all the races have yet been called, credible sources are now reporting that the GOP has an over 95 percent chance of keeping control of the House of Representatives.

The final tally remains unclear, although it currently appears that Republicans will have a slim majority of around a dozen seats under the leadership of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Such developments will give Donald Trump an unprecedented mandate to implement his second-term agenda, paving the way for everything from mass deportations of illegal aliens all the way through to tax cuts and deregulation.

Another major advantage is the fact that most of the RINO Republicans, such as the likes of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, have been rooted out of office. This will make it much easier to pass legislation.

The news is also another crushing blow for Democrats, maybe of whom believed polls suggesting that they would retake control of the chamber and who rested their hopes on a majority that could block vast swathes of Trump’s agenda.

Republicans will also have a comfortable control of the Senate, meaning Trump should be able to steamroll through appointees and judicial appointments.

Should Justices Clarence Thomas or Samuel Alito wish to retire, Trump will be able to replace them with judges who will serve on the court for a generation.

This is a stunning victory for Donald Trump and the conservative movement. Savor this moment.

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.