Disgraced and Devastated Liz Cheney Acknowledges Trump’s Victory – The Replies Are Absolutely Brutal

The disgraced former Congresswoman Liz Cheney has had a rough 24 hours.

After destroying her political career through the launch of a crusade against Donald Trump, Cheney took to the X platform to concede defeat.

Our nation’s democratic system functioned last night and we have a new President-elect.  All Americans are bound, whether we like the outcome or not, to accept the results of our elections.

We now have a special responsibility, as citizens of the greatest nation on earth, to do everything we can to support and defend our Constitution, preserve the rule of law, and ensure that our institutions hold over these coming four years.

Citizens across this country, our courts, members of the press and those serving in our federal, state and local governments must now be the guardrails of democracy.

However, ordinary Americans will never forget her role in persecuting Donald Trump and his supporters and her betrayal of the political movement to which she once belonged.

The replies, therefore, were absolutely brutal.

Many had speculated that in return for her loyalty to Kamala Harris, Cheney may have been rewarded with a cabinet position such as Secretary of Defense. Those ambitions are now in tatters.

Trump’s victory is the second humiliation for Cheney, who led not only the persecution of Donald Trump but also the January 6th patriots, in the space of two years.

Back in 2022, she was defeated in her Congressional primary by a record margin for an incumbent of over 40 points. Wymong is now represented by Harriet Hageman, a reliable conservative and Trump supporter.

Of all the people who deserve to live in political infamy after this election, Elizabeth Lynne Cheney would be right near the top of the list.

