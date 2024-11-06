Disgraced and Devastated Liz Cheney Acknowledges Trump’s Victory – The Replies Are Absolutely Brutal

The disgraced former Congresswoman Liz Cheney has had a rough 24 hours.

After destroying her political career through the launch of a crusade against Donald Trump, Cheney took to the X platform to concede defeat.

She wrote:

Our nation’s democratic system functioned last night and we have a new President-elect. All Americans are bound, whether we like the outcome or not, to accept the results of our elections. We now have a special responsibility, as citizens of the greatest nation on earth, to do everything we can to support and defend our Constitution, preserve the rule of law, and ensure that our institutions hold over these coming four years. Citizens across this country, our courts, members of the press and those serving in our federal, state and local governments must now be the guardrails of democracy.

However, ordinary Americans will never forget her role in persecuting Donald Trump and his supporters and her betrayal of the political movement to which she once belonged.

The replies, therefore, were absolutely brutal.

Fuck You and Your War Criminal Fatherhttps://t.co/dNFDqKl8q7 pic.twitter.com/bJ5QbSTMkk — Grace Chong (@gc22gc) November 6, 2024

Where’s Liz Cheney tonight? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 6, 2024

Embracing Liz Cheney as a closing argument will go down as one of the dumbest decisions to ever be made in politics. It alienated everyone. There was zero upside. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 6, 2024

Anyone seen Liz Cheney? — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 6, 2024

Lawyer up, @Liz_Cheney. The evidence suggests you colluded with a key January 6th witness to commit perjury and obstruct a congressional investigation. https://t.co/F74HlkvAR3 — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) November 6, 2024

Moment of silence for all the wars Liz Cheney won’t be able to start now — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) November 6, 2024

Spare a thought for Liz Cheney, the most humiliated politician of modern times. pic.twitter.com/JcbwuBtbbi — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) November 6, 2024

Many had speculated that in return for her loyalty to Kamala Harris, Cheney may have been rewarded with a cabinet position such as Secretary of Defense. Those ambitions are now in tatters.

Trump’s victory is the second humiliation for Cheney, who led not only the persecution of Donald Trump but also the January 6th patriots, in the space of two years.

Back in 2022, she was defeated in her Congressional primary by a record margin for an incumbent of over 40 points. Wymong is now represented by Harriet Hageman, a reliable conservative and Trump supporter.

Of all the people who deserve to live in political infamy after this election, Elizabeth Lynne Cheney would be right near the top of the list.