Top Stars at CNN on Chopping Block as Network May Fire Hundreds After Trump Landslide Victory

The legacy media is dead.

Top stars at fake news CNN are on the chop as the network mulls firing hundreds after Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

According to Nielsen ratings obtained by Mediaite, both MSNBC and CNN have seen their ratings tank after last week’s Trump landslide election.

“Insiders told Puck the new round of firings will likely see on-air talent like them affected, as the network’s new CEO looks to free up finances amid waning ratings.” Puck News reported.

CNN 'will ax top stars in layoffs that'll see hundreds fired' CNN is reportedly set to fire some of its top talent in a round of post-election layoffs. The rumblings, first reported by Puck News, come as high-paid personalities like Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer were reportedly…

