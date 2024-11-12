It’s Not Just MSNBC – CNN’s Ratings Also Tank After Trump’s Victory – Leftist Media in Total Freefall!

After Donald Trump’s landslide victory against Kamala Harris, even leftists and liberals are tuning out of the televisions channels they were once glued to.

According to Nielsen ratings obtained by Mediaite, both MSNBC and CNN have since their ratings tank after last week’s unforgettable presidential election.

The report states:

MSNBC saw its audience crater on Thursday and Friday, just days after the left-of-center network beat CNN in election night ratings for the first time ever. Thursday’s total average daily viewers on Fox News came in at 2.6 million and 375,000 in the coveted 25-54 age demographic, according to Nielsen data. Meanwhile, MSNBC brought in only 596,000 total viewers and 71,000 in the demo. CNN brought in 419,000 total viewers on Thursday and 91,000 viewers in the demo.

Meanwhile, the two channels were obliterated by the conservative leaning Fox News, which despite previously betraying its audience is clearly benefitting from Trump’s incredible victory.

Mediaite continues:

Fox News was up some 60 percent year over year for the day, while MSNBC and CNN were down 23 and 40 percent – respectively. In prime time the news was even more bleak for CNN and MSNBC as they shed 30 percent and 54 percent of their viewers, respectively, compared to the same day last year. MSNBC host Alex Wagner had her lowest-rated show ever in terms of total viewers, while Chris Hayes’s show brought in its worst numbers since May of 2016.



On Friday, seven MSNBC programs recorded their lowest Friday ratings for the year as the network also saw its lowest-rated Friday prime time programming of the year — outside of holiday weekends. Post-election, Fox News averaged 4.4 million total viewers Wednesday to Friday in prime time and 701,000 viewers in the demo. MSNBC brought in 808,000 total viewers for the same period and 90,000 demo viewers. CNN, meanwhile, saw 611,000 total average prime time viewers and 159,000 average demo viewers.

While mainstream media networks are disliked and distrusted by the majority of Americans who recognize them as the Democratic Party propaganda machines that they are, such figures suggest that even their most loyal viewers are turning off the television.

Major Nielsen ratings plunge at MSNBC since Trump won, practically every day since. Just one example – 10/30 Wednesday vs Fri 11/8 –

Morning Joe 1st hour – down 39.6%

Morning Joe 2d hour – down 36.9%

Andrea Mitchell – down 39.7%

Ari Melber – down 49.6%

Joy Reid’s Reidout – down… — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) November 12, 2024

However, there may be glimmers of hope for the likes of CNN and MSNBC. During the last Trump presidency, both channels performed well as millions of leftists tuned in to make themselves feel better.

Over his four years in office, both channels dedicated thousands of hours to the discredited Russia hoax, giving their viewers hope that Trump may somehow be arrested and imprisoned for colluding with Vlaidmir Putin in a bid to win the 2016 presidential election.

As we enter Trump’s third and final act, it is unclear what the future holds for both MSNBC and CNN. Yet if these current trends continue, the future may be looking very bleak indeed.