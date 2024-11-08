Time to Say Goodbye: Geert Wilders Weighs Mass Deportations in the Netherlands After Arab Pogrom Against Jewish Soccer Fans in Amsterdam Injures 25

Dutch Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders is said to be formulating plans for mass deportations of immigrant Jew-Haters from the Netherlands after mobs of bloodthirsty Muslims attacked hundreds of Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam in what seemed to be a pre-planned attack Thursday night.

“Gangs of Muslim rioters attacked Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv fans who had come to watch their team play against Ajax in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, Thursday night”, Jewish Press reported. “The attack was preplanned, and local authorities ignored the warnings they received from Israeli security authorities.”

Some of the videos: pic.twitter.com/sd60kM1wIS — Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) November 8, 2024

“Footage from the city shows fans being violently attacked, kicked, and even run over by cars. There were clashes resulting in injuries to Maccabi fans before the game as well. In one case, an Israeli fan was thrown into a canal and forced to say “Free Palestine” until he was released”, Jewish Press wrote. “Authorities in the Netherlands reported 12 injured people in hospitals and the Foreign Ministry reported seven Israelis who are out of contact, five more Israelis have been hospitalized. The actual number of injured and out-of-contact may be higher.”

“Fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv report that the attacks were premeditated by groups of Arabs. They gathered in clusters of 5 to 10 in alleys and key exits from various train stations, particularly around Dam Square and the streets near Israeli hotels. They had precise information… pic.twitter.com/EHAkG2IsiB — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) November 8, 2024

Videos showed Israelis being hunted by gangs armed with knives and baseball bats and waving PLO flags on the streets of Amsterdam. At least one Israeli fan was kicked violently in the head while unconscious on the ground while police seemed to stand by. Apparently, 7 Israelis are still missing and the Dutch police are looking into the possibility of a hostage situation.

So far reports of 25 Israeli Jews injured and at least 50 arrested including those of Turkish and Iranian descent (according to Dutch police). The foreign ministry has opened a hotline to assist as many Jews are hiding and the Amsterdam pogrom is ongoing

pic.twitter.com/3cPKhAX081 — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) November 8, 2024

Israel is sending charter fligts to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport to rescue their citizens from Muslim-overrun Europe while the Israeli Embassy advised citiztens to shelter in place and not identify themselves as Jews.

Apparently, Iraeli security service Shin Bet had warned the Dutch at 7 PM Thursday to send police reinforcements ahead of the anticipated Arab attack, but the Dutch authorities ignored the urgent requests.

Never again is f***ing now you antisemitic pieces of s***! How long have we been sounding the alarm on this!? Europe cannot control the insane Islamist thugs they’ve let in. Enough with the gaslighting, the hijacking of our land, our history, our persecution! Palestinian… pic.twitter.com/tEO5vPCGXW — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) November 8, 2024

The leader of the Dutch Freedom Party Geert Wilders publicly questioned the Security Minister in his own cabinet, David van Weel, who is a member of the Dutchj RINO-Style People’s Party (VVD) which Wilders left over 20 years ago to found his own party.

Is dit waar @ministerjenv @MinBZK @MinPres? Ik hoop het niet want dan hebben we een probleem. https://t.co/7uE7oHqFU0 — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) November 8, 2024

Responding to an X post by Israeli journalist Emily Shrader concerning the failure of Dutch officiuals to act on the warnings, Wilders posted: “Is this true? Is so, then we have a problem.”

Dat is allemaal niet genoeg! Waarom was er onvoldoende politie? Waarom was dit niet voorzien? Waarom stuur je dit tuig niet het land uit? Waar blijven de voorstellen om criminele moslims te kunnen denaturaliseren? Waarom is er geen extra ministerraad vandaag? Waar is de urgentie? https://t.co/BKWaXIocxd — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) November 8, 2024

Responding to a post by Security Minister David van Weel, Wilders wrote: “That’s not enough! Why wasn’t there enough police? Why wasn’t this provided for? Why don’t you get this scum out of the country? Where are the proposals to denaturalize criminal Muslims? Why isn’t there an special cabinet session today? Where is the urgency?”

A pogrom in the streets of #Amsterdam. We have become the Gaza of Europe. Muslims with Palestinian flags hunting down Jews. I will NOT accept that. NEVER. The authorities will be held accountable for their failure to protect the Israeli citizens. Never again. — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) November 8, 2024

Wilders called the attacks “A pogrom in the streets of Amsterdam. We have become the Gaza of Europe. Muslims with Palestinian flags are hunting down Jews. I will NOT accept that. NEVER. The authorities will be held accountable for their failure to protect the Israeli citizens. Never again.”