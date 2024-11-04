THIS IS HUGE!… Trump Leads in Real Clear Politics Averages for First Time – Numbers Are Exceptional – Better Than with Hillary and Joe Biden

For the first time in memory, President Donald Trump leads Democrat radical Kamala Harris in the Real Clear Politics polling averages leading into Election Day.

Trump wins if the polls are right.

With the latest polling added to help Kamala Harris and Tampon Tim, Trump still leads by 0.1 percent. This is an average from several polls including the fraudulent polls that oversample for Democrats.

Via Eric Daugherty.

In the ABC?538 poll Trump leads 53-46!
Via Eric Daugherty

Check this out from Rasmussen.

In 2016 —

