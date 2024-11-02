Texas Woman Arrested for Trying to Sell Newborn Baby Boy on Facebook

A Texas woman has been arrested for trying to sell her newborn baby boy on Facebook.

Juniper Bryson, 21, posted about her baby in a Facebook group called “Birth Mothers Looking for Adoptive Parent(s)” on September 22.

Bryson allegedly also tried to get relatives to take the baby, telling them that he would be born positive for drugs.

The relative posted online looking for someone to purchase the infant, writing, “She needs someone there during labor and to take the baby boy home. She doesn’t want him going into foster care.”

ABC 13 reports:

During a subsequent conversation, Bryson revealed to the family member that she wanted payment for the baby. “It’s not even like that, just enough to move into an apartment so I can work a job and get (my daughter) back, or a cheap down payment, or any car to get to different places to DoorDash. Nothing crazy at all,” the message read according to records. In the days following, Bryson conversed with at least seven different people regarding the adoption of her child, investigators found.

A same-sex couple eventually began making their way to Houston, and Bryson asked them to pay for her dinner and send her $150.

“Juniper sent him a picture of the food she was trying to order, and he sent her money, a total of $25 via Apple Pay to complete the food delivery,” charging documents read, according to the ABC report. “(The prospective parent) stated that 3.5 hours into their trip to Houston, she asked them to send her $150.”

“Bryson blocked the prospective parent’s number and then unblocked him, according to records, and said, ‘If the baby wasn’t worth $200 to them, then screw all,'” the report says.

The baby was born on September 24 and tested positive for drugs.

Another woman named Wendy Williams responded to the post and spent three days with the baby in the hospital.

Williams and her husband named the baby and were prepared to take him home.

Bryson posted on Facebook that she found a home for the baby and tagged Williams, who began receiving angry messages,

“‘Hey, what is this? You know a lot of people are sending me these screenshots. What is going on?'” Williams said she asked Bryson. “At that very moment, she requested that the nurse remove me from the room, and I did. I got escorted downstairs with gifts that my family had brought to the hospital.”

Williams ended up reporting Bryson to CPS.

The baby was ultimately given to one of Bryson’s friends.

“In every case where a child comes into the state’s care, family members or friends are considered first for placement,” a Texas Department of Family Services spokesperson told ABC. “Ultimately, the decision of where a child is placed is up to the court.”

Bryson is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $30,000 bond.