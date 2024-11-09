Texas DPS Encounter Over 100 Illegal Aliens in Eagle Pass, Including 11 Unaccompanied Minors, in One Day This Week (VIDEO)

This is the result of wide-open borders under the Biden and Harris regime. There is a light at the end of the tunnel when President-Elect Trump takes office on January 20th, 2025. His commitment to seal the border on day one will make a significant difference in the illegal alien crisis.

Texas DPS encountered a group of 116 illegal aliens in Eagle Pass, Texas on Wednesday morning. They discovered 11 unaccompanied minors in the group. Two of them were siblings, ages 4 and 7 and were from Honduras. DPS found they had a piece of paper which had an address to a residence located in Alabama. The entire group was handed over to the Border Patrol.

Watch:

This morning, @TxDPS encountered a group of 116 illegal immigrants who were apprehended in Eagle Pass. Among the group were 11 unaccompanied children – including siblings from Honduras, ages 4 & 7, with a piece of paper to an address in Alabama. The group & children were taken… pic.twitter.com/Lw6UWIj2PM — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 7, 2024

Unfortunately, children’s lives have been put in danger since the border crisis started. In addition to border encounters, the DPS has had to deal with human smugglers. TGP reported last week that the DPS pursued a human smuggler on a high-speed chase. The vehicle had 10 illegals crammed into the vehicle including 2 children (one was in the trunk).

Watch:

VIDEO: TX TROOPERS RECOVER TWO CHILDREN FROM HUMAN SMUGGLER, ONE FOUND INSIDE TRUNK 10/30: A smuggler in a Dodge Charger led @TxDPS Troopers on a high-speed pursuit along I-35 in Webb County on Wednesday. The smuggler, Jaime Gonzalez from Laredo, evaded Troopers by driving… pic.twitter.com/rWJq4NOR9p — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 31, 2024

Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution gives the Federal Government the authority and the responsibility to protect the nation from invasion, which the Biden/Harris regime has failed to do.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

An estimated 15 million plus illegal aliens have entered the US since January 2021.

Major damage has been done to the US with the wave of illegals, including numerous victims of violent crime, and economic strain. The non-citizen has been given priority over American citizens for almost 4 years, but that is about to come to an end after President Trump starts the restoration of the United States.