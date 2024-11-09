Texas DPS Encounter Over 100 Illegal Aliens in Eagle Pass, Including 11 Unaccompanied Minors, in One Day This Week (VIDEO)

by
Texas DPS encounter numerous illegal aliens in Eagle Pass, including 11 unaccompanied minors, November 6th, 2024

This is the result of wide-open borders under the Biden and Harris regime. There is a light at the end of the tunnel when President-Elect Trump takes office on January 20th, 2025. His commitment to seal the border on day one will make a significant difference in the illegal alien crisis.

Texas DPS encountered a group of 116 illegal aliens in Eagle Pass, Texas on Wednesday morning. They discovered 11 unaccompanied minors in the group. Two of them were siblings, ages 4 and 7 and were from Honduras. DPS found they had a piece of paper which had an address to a residence located in Alabama. The entire group was handed over to the Border Patrol.

Watch:

Unfortunately, children’s lives have been put in danger since the border crisis started. In addition to border encounters, the DPS has had to deal with human smugglers. TGP reported last week that the DPS pursued a human smuggler on a high-speed chase. The vehicle had 10 illegals crammed into the vehicle including 2 children (one was in the trunk).

Watch:

Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution gives the Federal Government the authority and the responsibility to protect the nation from invasion, which the Biden/Harris regime has failed to do.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

An estimated 15 million plus illegal aliens have entered the US since January 2021.

Major damage has been done to the US with the wave of illegals, including numerous victims of violent crime, and economic strain. The non-citizen has been given priority over American citizens for almost 4 years, but that is about to come to an end after President Trump starts the restoration of the United States.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.