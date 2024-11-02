Kamala’s Border Chaos – Texas DPS Pursue Illegal Alien Smuggler on High-Speed Chase with 10 Illegals Crammed into Vehicle, Including 2 Children (VIDEO)

Kamala and Biden’s border chaos.

With just a few days until the Presidential election, it is vital that Americans vote for Donald Trump to end this border madness and invasion of the United States.

Texas DPS pursued an illegal alien smuggler in Webb County on Wednesday. The suspect, Jaime Gonzalez, who is from Laredo, took the DPS on a high-speed chase on the highway in a Dodge Charger. He also went through parking lots and neighborhoods while driving recklessly and endangering numerous lives.

The troopers were able to eventually stop Gonzalez with a PIT maneuver. Ten illegal aliens were discovered in the vehicle. They were crammed into the back seat and the trunk of the car. Two of the illegals were children ages eight and nine years old. One of children was in the trunk.

DPS charged Gonzalez with smuggling of persons with endangerment, which could have caused injury or death, including charges for smuggling minors. He was also charged with reckless driving, and evading arrest. No deaths were reported on the DPS post.

The ten illegals were handed over to the Border Patrol.

Watch:

VIDEO: TX TROOPERS RECOVER TWO CHILDREN FROM HUMAN SMUGGLER, ONE FOUND INSIDE TRUNK 10/30: A smuggler in a Dodge Charger led @TxDPS Troopers on a high-speed pursuit along I-35 in Webb County on Wednesday. The smuggler, Jaime Gonzalez from Laredo, evaded Troopers by driving… pic.twitter.com/rWJq4NOR9p — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 31, 2024

Texas has been one of the great leaders in our nation to fight the invasion of illegal aliens. They have been very successful under Operation Lone Star, which was launched in 2021 by Republican Governor Greg Abbott. The main focus includes deterring illegal crossings, slowing and preventing the flow of illegal drugs like fentanyl into the US, and arresting smugglers while detaining illegals. The DPS have worked closely with Border Patrol to maximize their efforts in protecting Texas. The Texas National Guard has been a vital part of the operation too.

The Federal Government under the Harris/Biden regime has intentionally left the Southern Border open to flood the United States with illegal aliens. Their main intent is to fundamentally transform the demographics of the country, which in plain terms means they want to replace you.

Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution gives the Federal Government the authority and the responsibility to protect the nation from invasion, which the Biden/Harris regime has failed to do.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

A shocking 15 million illegals have invaded the US under the Biden/Harris regime. Some estimates are over 20 million illegals.