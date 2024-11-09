Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Demands Jack Smith’s Records After “Illegal Weaponization” of DOJ Against Trump

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for records relating to Jack Smith’s investigation into President Trump.

“Past Special Counsels, including—notoriously—Robert Mueller, destroyed records at the end of their investigations to avoid accountability. It is not clear why nobody was prosecuted for doing so. This request is part of my Office’s efforts to ensure that Americans are not cheated out of accountability or information again. This pattern of weaponizing the justice system for partisan retribution must end,” Ken Paxton said.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to investigate whether criminal charges should be filed against Trump in November 2022 just one day after Trump announced a 2024 White House run.

Jack Smith spent over $50 million of taxpayer money to hunt down Trump for non-crimes.

The Special Counsel indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami in June 2023 for lawfully storing presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago estate which was protected by Secret Service agents.

Trump was charged with 31 counts under the Espionage Act of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

In July 2023 Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago. The superseding indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, claims Trump was part of a scheme to delete security footage from Mar-a-Lago.

In September 2023 Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Jack Smith’s team of taxpayer-funded prosecutors were operating in secret. Smith’s team of lawyers was DOUBLE the size of Mueller’s (Weissmann’s) team.

The House Judiciary Committee on Friday also put Jack Smith on notice after President Trump won the 2024 election in a historic landslide.