STORY UPDATE: After Pressure, Nashville TV Station Will Allow Commercial Featuring Trump Impersonator

Last night, we told you about a company called D.T. McCall & Sons, which created a TV commercial featuring Trump impersonator Shawn Farash.

Despite the fact that the commercial was innocent and quite funny, Channel 5 in Nashville was refusing to run it.

This is the ad in question:

Channel 5 out of NASHVILLE TN CENSORED this ad I was asked to shoot for a furniture and appliance company here in Tennessee. It would be a SHAME if this went VIRAL, and if anyone in TN gave DT McCall and sons their business. Let's beat the media censorship with the power of X! pic.twitter.com/2WVNoAvpPD — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 30, 2024

Today, Shawn Farash revealed that due to public pressure, Channel 5 has reversed their position and will air the ad.

I have GREAT news about the DT McCall and sons ads that got CENSORED. Due to public pressure and backlash generated by EVERYONE HERE ON X, NEWS CHANNEL 5 CAPITULATED and is now going to run the ads! THANK YOU ALL for sharing this. YOU DID THIS! A BIG WIN FOR THE GOOD GUYS! https://t.co/KVVoUcrzHK — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) November 1, 2024

RedState provides some background for what may have been going on here:

Farash said he believes both Scripps Media and Cumulus shut his ads because of their animus for Trump. “I remember Cumulus had an intense vaccine mandate for a long time,” he said. It led to a public row with talk show host Dan Bongino, he said. “Bongino said: ‘If you’re going to mandate this, I’m not renewing my contract, and it was a huge thing, and he was even off the air for a day,” he said. “He didn’t want to get the vaccine because he had cancer.” In its “2023 Corporate Sustainability Report,” signed by Cumulus CEO Mary C. Berner, it was announced that the company had initiated an “intensive 28-day anti-racism program for senior leadership” and “professionally facilitated training sessions for our senior leadership, as well as all market and business unit managers, on topics including race and allyship, and managing unconscious bias.”

Whatever the reasons for this situation, it’s great that it got resolved and D.T. McCall & Sons will be able to run the ad they paid for. It will probably do very well, Farash does an excellent Trump impression.