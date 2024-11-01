Watch the TV Commercial Featuring a Trump Impersonator That Was Censored in Nashville, TN (VIDEO)

Trump impersonator Shawn Farash was recently featured in a commercial made for television by a company called D.T. McCall & Sons.

For some reason, channel 5 in Nashville censored the ad. There is nothing offensive about it or that could be considered a violation of FCC rules, so what gives?

Is this just another case of media bias or cancel culture? The ad is actually pretty funny.

The Daily Signal reported:

Radio and TV Station Refuse to Run Ad Featuring a Trump Impersonator Tennessee retailer D.T. McCall & Sons told The Tennessee Star on Wednesday that Cumulus Media and Scripps Media, Inc. both refused to broadcast advertisements inspired by former President Donald Trump on Cumulus’ Nashville radio station, SuperTalk 99.7 WTN, and Scripps’ Nashville television station, NewsChannel 5. The offending ads feature an impersonator of Trump wearing a suit and a “Make America Great Again” hat who performs an impression of the former president while extolling the virtues of D.T. McCall & Sons and excoriating nameless competitors at “the lumber yards.” “These are sick people at the lumber yards,” said the Trump impersonator in one of the four ads reviewed by the Star. “They charge you for cords, and hoses, and haul offs,” he continued, “they call them hidden charges, it’s the type of surprise that you don’t want to see. It’s like an October Surprise, but it’s worse.”… A.J. McCall, the owner of the Tennessee appliance company, told the Star on Monday that Cumulus declined to run the commercials on its Nashville radio station even after McCall had the ads modified to include a disclaimer clarifying that Trump did not personally lend his voice to his company for the ads.

Watch the ad below:

Channel 5 out of NASHVILLE TN CENSORED this ad I was asked to shoot for a furniture and appliance company here in Tennessee. It would be a SHAME if this went VIRAL, and if anyone in TN gave DT McCall and sons their business. Let's beat the media censorship with the power of X! pic.twitter.com/2WVNoAvpPD — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 30, 2024

Here’s another ad that was also censored:

This is the SECOND AD that I was asked to shoot for @dt_mccalls that is being CENSORED by local News Channel 5 in Nashville, TN. The first one is sitting just short of ONE MILLION views on X. You all know what to do pic.twitter.com/dKKH779Wv7 — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 31, 2024

This is one reason why a big Trump win would be good for the country. It would remind people on the left that the country is much bigger than them and that they cannot censor things like this just because they don’t like it.