Sticker Mule CEO who Erected Massive VOTE FOR TRUMP Sign in NY State Files to Run for Elise Stefanik’s Seat in Congress

Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino revealed on an episode of The StoneZONE with Roger Stone last week that he is “seriously considering” running for Congress in New York’s 21st District.

The district will soon to be vacated after President Trump announced his appointment of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who currently occupies the seat, as U.N. Ambassador.

On Thursday Anthony officially filed the paperwork and is in the race!

TGP previously covered Constantino when he defied a city order to remove the massive “Vote for Trump” sign he had erected on one of the industrial buildings his company owns in Amsterdam, NY.

While Amsterdam is slightly outside of the 21st District, Constantino’s company – which employs 1,200 people – has greatly benefited the entire upstate New York region economically, being one of the top employers in the area. Constantino also owns a home within the district.

On Stone’s broadcast, Constantino congratulated Stefanik on the UN appointment. He praised the Congresswoman’s service in Washington -- which he has financially supported as a donor to her campaign – and revealed that he even went to high school with her.

Constantino came out openly as a Trump supporter on the day of the assassination attempt in Butler, PA, which resulted in the death of Corey Contemperatore, with President Trump being an inch away from the same fate.

He emailed his entire customer list with a call for unity, which he also shared on X:

Donald Trump was shot. I don’t care what your political views are but the hate for Trump and his supporters has gone too far. People are terrified to admit they support Trump. I’ve been scared myself. Americans shouldn’t live in fear. I support Trump. Many at Sticker Mule… pic.twitter.com/mydQpM8GVV — Sticker Mule (@stickermule) July 14, 2024

Later, he also launched Sticker PAC, which mailed over 60,000 pro-Trump sticker packs across the country and spent millions in support of President Trump’s campaign.

We are giving away FREE Trump sticker packs so you can peacefully, patriotically, and happily tell friends, family and neighbors that you support Donald J. Trump. Unity!https://t.co/yqHdyYU9nZ — Sticker Mule (@stickermule) September 20, 2024

The special election to fill Stefanik’s seat is sure to be a top battleground.

Establishment forces are certain to trot out a collection of weak RINOs hoping to undermine President Trump’s agenda.

But upstate New York is Trump country, and a candidate like Anthony Constantino, who is not a career politician, is exactly the type of candidate voters are eager for!

Go Anthony!