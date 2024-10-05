Amsterdam, New York Business Owner Defies City Order and Will Not Take Down Massive “Vote for Trump” Sign – Announces MASSIVE Pro-Trump Party on Monday Instead

This week, Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino unveiled a massive, $150,000 ‘Vote for Trump’ sign on top of the tallest building in Amsterdam, NY.

The sign is meant to symbolize American manufacturing coming back to America, with the location being a fitting due to the factory building it is a-fixed on top of being vacant for over 40 years following the closing of Fownes Brothers and Co., a glove manufacturer that shut down U.S. operations in 1984 and moved to China, decimating Amsterdam.

But when Constantino brought Sticker Mule to the city in 2010, things began to turn around. As his company grew to be one of the largest in the printing industry, he began purchasing and revitalizing almost every functional manufacturing building in the city — bringing prosperity to a city long riddled by despair and poverty.

The city was extremely grateful for Constantino, seeing him as a kind of local hero at the time … but apparently the city is now having a change of heart.

Now they are threatening to throw him in jail unless he removes the sign, which is located on his own property!

It all began with a complaint from the city demanding it be removed, as reported by The Post Millennial.

Then Mayor Mike Cinquanti took to Facebook to announce further action.

The Montgomery County Supreme Court granted a temporary restraining order.

The mayor then followed through, with the city sending a temporary restraining order demanding: Take down the sign or else.

Here is a copy of the court order:

Constantino responded to the news to the Gateway Pundit stating:

“I’m shocked and deeply disturbed by the City’s reaction. It’s a beautiful sign, designed by local artists, to bring much needed enthusiasm back to Upstate, NY which is what we need to re-ignite economic growth. The sign symbolizes the return of manufacturing to America and elevates the skyline of our hometown. Whether you’re Democrat or Republican, it’s a tourist attraction that will bring economic activity to Amsterdam, NY making it a big win for everyone. Only highly partisan and short-sighted politicians would take issue with it.”

Constantino is hosting a sign lighting party in the parking lot on Monday, featuring a stage constructed on top of three Cybertrucks, free fish filet sandwiches, and Trump signs. The event will feature special guests including UFC superstars Henry Cejudo, Kelvin Gastelum and Tracy Cortez.

From the Sticker Mule X account:

Local politicians are doing everything they can to illegally block us from lighting our awe-inspiring ‘Vote for Trump’ sign. They are already coordinating with the media to smear us. They will lose. There will be a huge party on Oct 7th at 6pm to celebrate our ‘Vote for Trump’ sign symbolizing the return of Manufacturing to America & the end of Anti-Trump bullying. Trending: “My Blood is Boiling”: Furious Elon Musk Goes Off on FEMA for Blocking SpaceX Engineers from Assisting — FEMA Actively Seizing Shipments and Blocking Critical Goods and Services They want to intimidate me. It won’t work. Everyone is invited to 26 Elk Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010 for this historic event with Cybertrucks, Free Fish Filets, UFC Superstars and the most beautiful, and perhaps largest, ‘Vote for Trump’ sign in the USA. It’s a major tourist attraction. Everyone, Democrat or Republican, should thank us for bringing enthusiasm to Upstate, NY with this beautiful sign! Anthony Constantino

CEO, Sticker Mule Paid for by Sticker PAC (http://stickerpac.com). Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

STATEMENT ON ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Local politicians are doing everything they can to illegally block us from lighting our awe-inspiring ‘Vote for Trump’ sign. They are already coordinating with the media to smear us. They will lose. There will be a huge party on Oct 7th at… pic.twitter.com/eT05FIu0Eo — Sticker Mule (@stickermule) October 4, 2024

Notably, the event location itself is a testament to just how much Constantino has done for the community.

Check out this picture from Google street view in 2013:

This is from the same location in 2023:

All American patriots should stand with Constantino, and if you live in the upstate New York area, this event is a must-attend.

And even if you do not live in the area, you can get a 100% free Trump sticker pack on behalf of Constantino’s ‘Sticker PAC’ at this link. (https://www.stickermule.com/g/stickerpac)

And here is what is included in that sticker pack: