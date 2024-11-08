STANDING FIRM: Trump Confirms He Has ‘No Choice’ But to Enact Mass Deportations — No Matter The Price Tag

President Donald Trump has confirmed he plans to make good on his promise to enact mass deportations of America’s massive illegal alien population.

Speaking with NBC News, Trump said he was faced with “no choice” but to start deporting the over 10 million illegal aliens who have entered the country since the Biden regime stole the 2020 presidential election and seized the White House.

“We obviously have to make the border strong and powerful and, and we have to — at the same time, we want people to come into our country,” he said.

“And you know, I’m not somebody that says, ‘No, you can’t come in.’ We want people to come in.”

When asked about the potential cost of the plan, which could reportedly be hundreds of billions of dollars, Trump said that no “price tag” could deter him from what needs to be done.

“It’s not a question of a price tag. It’s not — really, we have no choice,” he explained.

“When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here,” he continued. “There is no price tag.”

During his campaign, Trump promised to enact the “largest deportation effort in American history” and end the open border that has destroyed communities and cost the lives of countless innocent Americans.

BREAKING: Trump says his MASS DEPORTATIONS are not a “question of price tag” “We have NO CHOICE. When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here. There is no… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 7, 2024

Left-wing analysts are trying their best to undermine the propsal by claiming it would somehow be unfeasible or too expensive. However, Trump allies are not concerned about those arguments and are ready to hit the ground running on day one.

Tom Homan, who previously served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is widely expected to take a role in the upcoming administration, recently told CBS News that they would focus on targeted arrests.

“It’s not gonna be – a mass sweep of neighborhoods. It’s not gonna be building concentration camps. I’ve read it all. It’s ridiculous,” Homan said.

“They’ll be targeted arrests," he continued. We’ll know who we’re going to arrest, where we’re most likely to find ‘em based on numerous, you know, investigative processes."