WATCH: JD Vance Says Trump Admin’s Mass Deportations Should ‘Start with One Million’

Senator JD Vance told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that the Trump administration’s mass deportations should “start with one million” illegal aliens being removed from the country.

Former President Donald Trump has said that if he is reelected, he will deport 15 to 20 million people who are in the country illegally.

ABC News anchor Jonathan Karl asked, “One of the proposals in the platform you’ve talked about, and Trump has talked about, is a mass deportation. You said he said he’ll start with the easy ones, the criminals, people who commit crimes, deport them, but he said deporting 15 million to 20 million people, how do you actually do that?”

“We have to start with the fact that we have a wide-open southern border because our border czar set a lot of open border policies,” Vance replied.

Karl replied by running cover for Vice President Kamala Harris, “You know she wasn’t the border czar.”

“That was what the media called her. She assumed the title,” Vance asserted.

Karl asked, “You’re going to knock on doors and ask people for their papers?”

“This is the wrong attitude towards it, right?” Vance replied.

GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance, in a wide-ranging interview with @JonKarl, says the Trump campaign’s mass deportation plan should “start with 1 million.” https://t.co/4rga61suQa pic.twitter.com/DYWK96crOY — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 11, 2024

“There’s 20 million people here illegally,” the VP hopeful continued. “You start with what’s achievable. You do that, and then you go onto what’s achievable from there. If you deport a lot of violent criminals and frankly if you make it harder to hire illegal labor, I think you go a lot of the way to solving the illegal immigration problem. But look, President Trump is absolutely right. You cannot have a border unless you’re willing to deport some people. I think it’s interesting that people focus on, well, how do you deport 18 million people? Let’s start with 1 million. That’s where Kamala Harris has failed and we can go from there.”