SQUAD UPDATE: AOC and Ilhan Omar Win Their Reelection Bids

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar have both won their reelection bids.

Both women will now serve their fourth terms in Congress after being elected in 2019.

Ocasio-Cortez and Omar are among the highest-profile members of “The Squad,” a group of far-left congressional members.

USA Today reports:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leader of the progressive group of Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives known as “the Squad,” won reelection Tuesday representing the Bronx in New York. She joins four others who have also been elected to serve in the 119th Congress that meets in January: Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts ran unopposed in her Boston-area district; and Reps. Greg Casar of Texas, Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, Delia Ramirez of Illinois, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota beat their Republican opponents.

“Ocasio-Cortez and Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Omar, and Pressley are considered the group’s original members. The Squad has since grown to include Bowman, Bush, Casar, Lee, and Ramirez,” the report added.

Thank you NY-14 for re-electing @AOC for a fourth term in Congress! Our campaign is not just about earning votes, it’s about empowering each other to build stronger communities. We beat cynicism and despair with hope and solidarity. Let’s keep fighting pic.twitter.com/xAq6hzYcoc — Team AOC (@TeamAOC) November 6, 2024

