‘Snow White’ Actress Posts Profane Anti-Trump Rant on Instagram — Says His Supporters Should ‘Never Know Peace’

The actress playing the title role in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Snow White” reboot posted a lengthy anti-Trump rant on Instagram in response to the election results.

Actress Rachel Zegler wrote, “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

In the post, she complained that her infant daughter may never get to have an abortion.

“I find myself speechless in the midst of this. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in. Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. Leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn’t want. Leaning us towards a world that is fearful.”

The actress said she is “here with you,” to “cry, to yell, to hug.”

Rachel Zegler hopes Trump supporters never know peace, tells her followers to get off X because Elon Musk supported Trump, and ends with- “Fuck Donald Trump.” THIS is Disney’s Snow White. (btw she probably won’t face any consequences for posting this by Disney due to their… pic.twitter.com/daDVfUi3l1 — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) November 13, 2024

Zegler continued, “There is also a deep, deep sickness in this country that is shown in the sheer amount of people who showed up for this man who threatens our democracy. It is terrifying the number of people who stand behind what this man preaches. It is a foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity.”

“There is no help, no counsel, in any of them,” the actress continued. “I could go on. I won’t. I feel sad. You probably do, too. F-ck this.”

Zegler also took aim at X owner Elon Musk, telling fans to leave the app.

“Get off Elon’s app btw. The f-ck are you doing,” the Disney star continued.

The children’s film star concluded her post by writing, “f-ck Donald Trump.”

Snow White is scheduled to be released in March 2025. It was originally scheduled for release in March 2024.

The film has already faced serious backlash over Zegler trashing the original film — and not being white.

Disney’s race-swapped Little Mermaid flopped at the box office.