Shocking Poll Showing Harris Leading Trump in Iowa Was a ‘Clear Outlier’ — Latest Poll Has Him Ahead by 10 Points

A shocking poll showing Kamala Harris in the lead in Iowa is being called a “clear outlier” by the Trump campaign, especially after a subsequent poll had the former president leading the state by ten points.

The Des Moines Register-sponsored poll had shown Harris leading Trump by three points in the reliably red state.

However, a poll released later in the day by Emerson College showed that Trump had a 10-point lead, 53% to 43%.

The Trump campaign responded to the Des Moines Register poll by calling it a “clear outlier.”

“Des Moines Register is a clear outlier poll. Emerson College, released today, far more closely reflects the state of the actual Iowa electorate and does so with far more transparency in their methodology,” the campaign said in a statement.

“To their credit, the Emerson College poll has an R+4 party split (below 2020 exit polls at R+10), and a Trump +8 recalled 2020 vote margin that aligns with reported returns,” the memo stated.

“Emerson shows Trump ahead of Harris 53-43 in their survey. In the outlier Des Moines Register poll, they claim Harris leads with seniors (age 65+) by 19 points (55-36). In 2020, President Trump carried seniors 54-45 over Biden according to CNN exit polls.”

The statement continued: