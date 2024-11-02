Russian Foreign Minister Warns USA and Russia Are Very Close to ‘Direct Military Conflict’ Because of Biden

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that the United States and Russia are very close to engaging in “direct military conflict” because of Joe Biden’s actions.

Lavrov issued the warning in an interview published in the Turkish Hurriyet Daily on Friday.

“Under the current president (Joe Biden), who has taken the downward spiral of Russophobia in the US to its logical conclusion, our countries are on the brink of direct military conflict,” Lavrov said, according to a report from the Business Recorder.

JUST IN: Russian Foreign Minister warns that the United States and Russia are very close to engaging in a “direct military conflict.” pic.twitter.com/BCiT9088hD — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) November 1, 2024

When asked if Russia has a preference on the outcome of next week’s presidential election, Lavrov said that the Kremlin does not.

“We have no preference. When the Trump administration was in power, it adopted the highest number of anti-Russian sanctions compared to its predecessors,” the foreign minister said.

“No matter who wins the elections, we don’t think the United States’ anti-Russian bent can change.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked if he had a preferred election outcome in September.

“Our ‘favorite,’ if you can call it that, was the current president, Mr. Biden,” Putin said.

“But he was removed from the race, and he recommended all his supporters to support Ms. Harris. Well, we will do so — we will support her,” Putin said sarcastically, mocking her “expressive and infectious laugh” that shows “she’s doing well.”