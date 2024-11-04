RNC Sues Milwaukee Election Commission for Limiting Poll Watchers

The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against the Milwaukee Election Commission for limits the city is placing on poll watchers.

Wisconsin is a crucial swing state and has gone for Democrats in five of the last six elections. Trump won the state in 2016 by less than one point. Biden won the state in 2020, also by less than a single point.

The lawsuit alleges that Milwaukee Elections Commission has been “arbitrarily limiting and prohibiting members of the public from observing all aspects of the voting process at polling locations in the City of Milwaukee,” by limiting access to only two observers at some polling locations.

“This is an action against Milwaukee Elections Commission (the ‘Commission’), seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction which requires the Commission to allow the public to observe all public aspects of the voting process in accordance with Wis. Stat. § 7.41, and an order of declaratory judgment regarding the proper construction of the Wisconsin Statutes requiring that the public be afforded the ability to observe all public aspects of the voting process at all polling locations in the City of Milwaukee,” the complaint continues.

The RNC’s legal team noted that while Republicans are bringing the lawsuit, it will also benefit Democrats, civil rights organizations, and smaller political parties.

“The major political parties, minor parties, as well as several large nonprofit organizations interested in suffrage issues such as the ACLU and the League of Women Voters have all expressed interest in observing election processes in Milwaukee,” the complaint says.

At least five polling locations limit the number of observers allowed.

“When access is arbitrarily restricted to two persons, it opens the door to fraudulent claims of party affiliation so as to ‘freeze out’ one or the other major party,” the legal team wrote.