RNC Forces Centre County, PA to Keep Counting Ballots All Night After Officials Planned to Stop

The Republican National Committee (RNC) forced officials in Centre County, Pennsylvania, to continue counting ballots throughout the night, countering a plan by local election officials to halt the count, a move some feared could mirror the late-night disruptions seen during the controversial 2020 election.

The RNC’s legal team quickly intervened, arguing that the decision was in direct violation of state law, which mandates continuous counting of ballots.

After the RNC threatened legal action, officials agreed to resume counting, ensuring that all ballots cast by Pennsylvania voters are processed without delay.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley wrote on X:

A legal victory in Pennsylvania: Centre County officials were planning to stop counting ballots throughout the night in violation of state law. We threatened to sue — and that was enough. Officials agreed to continue the count as required. Our attorneys will continue fighting to quickly eliminate issues at the polls as they arise!

A legal victory in Pennsylvania: Centre County officials were planning to stop counting ballots throughout the night in violation of state law. We threatened to sue — and that was enough. Officials agreed to continue the count as required. Our attorneys will continue fighting… — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) November 6, 2024

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a voting site in Centre County, Pennsylvania was evacuated after a group of unidentified “disruptors” stormed the polling station, Daily Mail reported.

According to the Centre County Report, local police ordered the evacuation around 7 p.m. ET as multiple individuals burst into the polling site.

The identities of those involved, as well as their affiliations or motivations, remain undisclosed. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the disruptors are linked to either of the leading campaigns.

Read more: