Voting Site in Key Swing State of Pennsylvania Evacuated After ‘Disruptors’ Storm Polling Station

Screenshot: Centre County Report/X

A voting site in Centre County, Pennsylvania was evacuated after a group of unidentified “disruptors” stormed the polling station, Daily Mail reported.

According to the Centre County Report, local police ordered the evacuation around 7 p.m. ET as multiple individuals burst into the polling site.

The identities of those involved, as well as their affiliations or motivations, remain undisclosed. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the disruptors are linked to either of the leading campaigns.

Daily Mail reported:

Centre County Report journalist Haley Jacobs shared a clip of the scene, with multiple locals forced to stand in a parking lot while cops probe the disruption.

Bellefonte sits in Central Pennsylvania. Centre County voted Democrat in the most recent presidential election, with Joe Biden winning 51.4% of the vote to Donald Trump’s 46.7%.

Local officials have yet to say what steps they’ll take to ensure anyone booted from the election office will be able to cast their vote if the disruption continues after 8pm.

People were allowed back into the center shortly after 8pm ET.

Polling stations have started to close across the United States, with Kamala Harris so-far projected to have won Vermont, while Donald Trump has emerged victorious in Kentucky.

Recent polls have shown the race too close to call – with Pennsylvania widely seen as the swing state that could end up deciding the race if it remains as close.

WATCH:

Thanks for sharing!
