‘RIGGED’: Judge Overseeing Infowars Case Orders Hearing into How the Onion ‘Won’ the Auction **Updated**

The Onion purchased Infowars in a bankruptcy auction on Thursday with plans to turn it into a satire website — but the judge overseeing the case has ordered a hearing into how the satire website won.

The legal team representing Jones has alleged that the auction was rigged at the last minute to allow The Onion to win — despite a seven-figure bid from Infowars allies.

The winning bid amount has not been publicly disclosed and bidders had to sign nondisclosure agreements.

According to a report from NPR, the company would not necessarily go to the highest bidder.

“Whoever wins the auction might not necessarily be the highest bidder. The U.S. trustee has broad discretion to ‘determine the highest or otherwise best bid or bids’ [emphasis added] according to the auction firms Tranzon Asset Advisors and ThreeSixty Asset Advisors,” the report explains.

Infowars was not sold to the The Onion. I am breaking the news now. Please watch and share the link below. https://t.co/cEddhBp0Df — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 14, 2024

In a video posted to X on Thursday afternoon, Jones said, “This morning, the Connecticut Democrats with The Onion newspaper bought us.”

Jones said his allies who attempted to buy the brand asked if they were outbid.

“They said, ‘Well, it was competitive,'” Jones said. “So, they changed all the bidding rules and made it secret two days ago. I had a bad feeling, I told you that.”

BREAKING: The judge overseeing Alex Jones’s Infowars case just ordered a hearing into how the Onion won the bidding after Alex’s lawyers alleged that the trustee overseeing the auction rigged it at the last minute to allow the Onion to win What they’re doing to Jones is… pic.twitter.com/TQpek74EV6 — George (@BehizyTweets) November 14, 2024

The Infowars founder said they would file injunctions to try and stop the takeover. He also promised not to leave the studio until he was forced to.

“I’m going to be here until they come in here and turn the lights off,” Jones said, promising to ask them for a court order.

Alex Jones Will Be LIVE Momentarily With HUGE News Regarding An Emergency Court Hearing That Just Took Place Regarding The Hijacking of InfoWars https://t.co/yvxqnhaweY — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 14, 2024

According to a report from the Associated Press, the purchase was done with “help” from the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. Jones owes them $1 billion in damages after being sued for defamation over former claims that the massacre was a hoax.

Jones has since apologized for the speculation.

The conservative icon has said he will challenge the purchase in court and launched the Alex Jones Network, which you can follow on X here.

LIVE: The Auction To Sell Infowars And Take Alex Jones Off The Air Is Happening Right Now! Tune In As Alex Jones & Crew Break Down The Latest Developments As We Take America Back! https://t.co/312A238lz9 — Alex Jones Network (@AJNlive) November 13, 2024

Alex Jones provided an update later Thursday.

WATCH:

Legal Bombshell: Judge Blocks Sale Of InfoWars, Slams How Auction Was Conducted! Alex Jones Reveals Shocking Details Follow us @AJNlive pic.twitter.com/Vc9X8OwJmW — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 15, 2024

Alex Jones said the judge is investigating.

WATCH:

HOAX ALERT! The Onion did not buy INFOWARS! There was no auction! Federal Judge now investigating! pic.twitter.com/RJPHUgMO2V — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 15, 2024

This is a breaking news story. The Gateway Pundit will be continuing to provide updates as the situation unfolds.