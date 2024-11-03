RFK Jr. Says Trump Admin Will Advise U.S. Water Systems to Remove Fluoride from Tap Water on Day One

Robert Kennedy Jr. has announced that the Trump administration will advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from tap water on day one.

In a post to X on Saturday, Kennedy said water fluoridation is “industrial waste.”

“On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water,” Kennedy wrote. “Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease.”

Kennedy added that Donald and Melania Trump want to “Make America Healthy Again.”

Last week, Trump said that Kennedy will be working on “health and women’s health,” as well as the nation’s food supply, if he is elected.

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. we have. And he’s going to work on health and women’s health and all of the different reasons, because we’re not really a wealthy or a healthy country,” Trump said during his rally in Nevada.

“I told Bobby, ‘I want you to take care of health, I want you to look at the food and the food supply and what we put on the food and all sorts of — you can look at, but let me handle the oil and gas, Bobby,’” Trump added.