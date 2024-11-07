RFK Jr. Declares War on Big Pharma: Vows to Clear Out ‘Entire Departments’ at the FDA in Push for Health Reform

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his relentless stance against corporate influence in health policy, is now taking direct aim at the entrenched bureaucracies within the U.S. health agencies.

As a possible future Trump administration appointee, RFK Jr. has laid out a plan to rid the FDA and other key federal agencies of the deeply-rooted corruption that prioritizes corporate profits over public health.

Recall that Trump said that if he is elected, Kennedy will work on “health and women’s health ” and the nation’s food supply.

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. we have. And he’s going to work on health and women’s health and all of the different reasons, because we’re not really a wealthy or a healthy country,” Trump said during his rally in Nevada.

“I told Bobby, ‘I want you to take care of health, I want you to look at the food and the food supply and what we put on the food and all sorts of — you can look at, but let me handle the oil and gas, Bobby,’” Trump added.

In Kennedy’s crosshairs are not only the FDA but also the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Department of Agriculture (USDA).

On Saturday, Robert Kennedy Jr. announced that the Trump administration would advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from tap water on day one.

“On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water,” Kennedy wrote. “Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease. President ​Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump want to Make America Healthy Again.”

In a recent MSNBC interview, Kennedy explained Trump’s specific mandate for him should he join the administration.

Transcript below:

MSNBC: Donald Trump has said that he would put you in charge of the public health agencies. What exactly does that look like? RFK Jr.: Well, he’s been very specific in what he said. He wants me to do three things. One, clean up the corruption of the agencies, particularly the conflicts of interest that have turned those agencies into captive agencies for the pharmaceutical industry and the other, the food industry, the other industries that they’re supposed to be regulating. Number two, to return those agencies to the gold standard science, the empirically-based evidence-based medicine that they were famous for when I was a kid. Number three is to make America healthy again and to end the chronic disease epidemic. And President Trump has told me that he wants to see measurable concrete results within two years in terms of a measurable diminishment in chronic disease among America’s kids.

President Trump has asked me to do three things:

1. Clean up the corruption in our government health agencies.

2. Return those agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science.

Kennedy was questioned about his bold claims to “clear out” corruption within federal health institutions. When asked if this would include top-level federal service workers at agencies like the FDA and CDC, Kennedy didn’t mince words.

Transcript below:

MSNBC: “You say clearing out the corruption in your terms. Would that mean clearing out the top-level federal service workers currently at the FDA and the CDC?” RFK Jr.: “In some categories, I would say.” MSNBC: “What does that look like?” RFK Jr.: “In some categories of workers, there are entire departments, like the Nutrition Department at FDA, that have to go, because they’re not doing their job. They’re not protecting our kids. Why do we have Froot Loops in this country with 18 or 19 ingredients, while in Canada it has just two or three?” Trending: MUST SEE: Liberals Melt Down After President Trump Wins Presidential Election (VIDEO) MSNBC: “Would you eliminate any of the agencies?” RFK Jr.: “To eliminate the agencies, as long as it requires congressional approval, I wouldn’t be doing that. But I can get the corruption out of the agencies. I’ve been doing this for 40 years. I’ve sued all those agencies. I have a PhD in corporate corruption—that’s what I do. Once they’re not corrupt, and Americans are getting good science and are allowed to make their own choices, they’re going to be a lot healthier.”

