Republicans Take Senate Majority — Ending Brutal Four Years as the Minority

The Republican Party was projected to have captured a Senate majority on election night.

The GOP lost the majority in 2020 and failed to win it back in 2022.

By midnight, Republicans had flipped West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s seat with the election of Jim Justice and Bernie Moreno ousted Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio.

BERNIE MORENO IS ABOUT TO FLIP THE US SENATE AND UNSEAT @SenSherrodBrown! Eating the pets was the last straw! Let’s get it done OHIO! — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 6, 2024

The Hill reports:

Republicans entered the election cycle as favorites to recapture the Senate, as Democrats had to defend 23 seats — including four rated as “toss-ups” and one rated “lean Republican” — while Republicans only had to worry about 11 seats, all in states that supported Trump in 2016 and 2020. Battleground races in Montana, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin remained uncalled. Republican candidates were also helped by voters’ sour view of the economy and inflation during President Biden’s four years in office. Twenty-four percent of voters in battleground states such as Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin rated the economy as the most important issue in deciding their vote, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll conducted from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2.

Several Republicans who were at risk of losing their seats, including Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer and Texas Rep. Colin Allred, were protected by Trump’s strong showing at the top of the ticket.