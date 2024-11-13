Republican Wisconsin Senate Candidate Eric Hovde Breaks Silence After 90% of 4 AM Milwaukee Ballot Dump Favors Democrat Opponent

Republican Wisconsin Senate candidate Eric Hovde has broken his silence in a powerful video posted on X, addressing the shocking developments that transpired during the recent election.

Hovde’s remarks come in the wake of widespread concerns among voters regarding the integrity of the electoral process, particularly in Milwaukee, where anomalies have raised serious questions about the legitimacy of the results.

“Many people have been wondering why I have remained quiet since election night. I believe it’s better not to comment until I have the facts. The Wisconsin Election Commission is in the final process of finalizing the canvass from last Tuesday’s election. Like many of my supporters, I was shocked by what unfolded on election night. At 1:00 AM, I was receiving calls of congratulations, and based on the models, it appeared I would win the Senate race,” Hovde said.

However, by 4:00 AM, a staggering 108,000 absentee ballots were dumped from Milwaukee, with Senator Tammy Baldwin receiving nearly 90% of those votes.

“Statistically, this outcome seems improbable, as it didn’t match the patterns from same-day voting in Milwaukee, where I received 22% of the votes,” said Hovde.

The candidate pointed to alarming reports of voting irregularities, including precincts in Milwaukee allegedly showing turnout rates exceeding 150% of registered voters.

Hovde also noted the peculiar dynamics of the election, highlighting that despite a decrease in registered voters and early voting numbers in Milwaukee, Kamala Harris received nearly the same number of votes as Biden did in 2020. He attributed this anomaly to last-minute surges in same-day registration.

“Since last Wednesday, numerous parties have reached out to me about voting inconsistencies, such as certain voting precincts in Milwaukee having turnout of over 150% of registered voters, and in some cases, over 200%. Additionally, in 2020, President Biden received 10 million more votes than Vice President Harris did last Tuesday. Yet in Milwaukee, even though the population has declined and registered voters decreased by 26,330, and early voting numbers were down, somehow, Harris received only 1,100 fewer votes than Biden did, which is not consistent with most major cities,” he added. “This was accomplished by same-day registration that surged by almost 50% on a rainy day. Many people have reached out and urged me to contest the election.”

Hovde accused Democrats of orchestrating a deceptive strategy by funding a false “America First” candidate, Thomas Liger, to siphon votes away from him.

“What we do know is that Democrats organized and funded a phony “America First” candidate, Thomas Liger, on the ballot to deceive voters into thinking this candidate was aligned with President Trump in order to siphon votes from me. Because of this deception, Liger received 28,724 votes. Additionally, Democrats propped up the libertarian candidate, Phil Anderson, who garnered 42,344 votes through mailers and digital media, again to draw votes away from me. If either of these candidates had not been in the race, the outcome would be different today. Is it right and fair to deceive voters? Is this the democratic process we want? Confidence in our elections is essential to a functioning democracy. It is one thing to lie to voters through TV ads, claiming I’m a Californian or that I want to ban abortion or beer. It is another to fund and organize a false candidate to manipulate voters.”

Hovde went on to criticize the Wisconsin and Milwaukee election commissions, accusing them of failing to “clean up our voter rolls.” Wisconsin reportedly has nearly 8 million registered voters on its rolls but only 3.5 million active voters.

“Another issue that further undermines our confidence in our election is the failure by Wisconsin and Milwaukee election commissions to clean up our voter rolls. We currently have almost 8 million registered voters on our rolls with only 3.5 million active voters. Their primary role should be ensuring fair and accurate elections, and yet they have fallen short. This lack of action raises obvious questions about their commitment to doing their job. What happened in this election does not inspire confidence in our process, and that is wrong. Throughout my campaign, I’ve emphasized the need to come together, restore trust in our elections, reduce divisions, and focus on building a better Wisconsin for everyone. Once the final information is available and all options are reviewed, I will announce my decision on how I will proceed.”

Earlier November, Wisconsin Democrat Party Chair Ben Wikler boldly hinted at a familiar playbook for Election Night: the “Red Mirage” followed by a so-called sudden “Blue Shift” in the dead of night.

Wikler’s comments came as he outlined the Democrats’ electoral strategy in Wisconsin, signaling to expect a familiar pattern where Republicans initially lead, only for Democrats to take the lead overnight—a sequence eerily similar to the 2020 election cycle, where suspicious late-night ballot surges in key battleground states catapulted Joe Biden ahead of President Trump.