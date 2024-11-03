Republican Lawmakers Sound Alarm as U.S. Military Bases Report Depleted Stock of Write-In Absentee Ballots — Troops Overseas Left Without Voting Options Due to Delayed Mail-In Ballots

In a call to action, Republican Representatives Brian Mast (FL-R), Bill Huizenga (MI-R), and Michael Waltz (FL-R) expressed outrage over the Pentagon’s handling of voting procedures for overseas service members.

The lawmakers contend that the Department of Defense has failed to ensure the availability of write-in absentee ballots for troops stationed abroad.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have mobilized federal manpower, resources, and tax dollars to block state-level election integrity measures, including in Georgia and Virginia, through lawsuits and smears,” Rep. Mast said in a statement on Friday.

“They claim to care about democracy and the right to vote, yet they’ve failed to plan accordingly to facilitate the right to vote for every single one of our nation’s brave men and women in uniform. This is absolutely unacceptable. Our nation’s elite warriors deserve to have every opportunity to vote for the next commander-in-chief, especially since that person will be making life-and-death decisions for our troops,” he added.

Rep. Waltz echoed these concerns, stating, “Both Joe Biden & Kamala Harris have dismissed our warfighters serving in combat zones by either falsely claiming the U.S. has suffered no casualties under this administration or by claiming thousands of these service members aren’t in active combat zones. We need assurances these service members who are putting their lives on the line for our country have the information and tools they need to cast their ballot to vote.”

Rep. Huizenga added, “It is completely unacceptable that our men and women serving overseas are not receiving the proper information and resources necessary to cast their ballot. Sadly, this is the latest example of the Biden-Harris Administration failing to stand up for our servicemembers.”

Rep. Paulina Luna weighed in and stated, “Our military puts EVERYTHING on the line for us, but their right to vote is being ignored. Secretary of Defense Lloyd, why are federal write-in ballots not reaching our troops overseas? This is unacceptable. We demand answers and action NOW to ensure they can vote. No more excuses.”

Reports indicate that some service members have yet to receive their mail-in ballots just days before the election.

Recent visits to military bases revealed inadequate supplies of federal write-in absentee ballots, leaving overseas soldiers without a reliable backup if their state-issued ballots arrive too late.

Some units reportedly lack essential information on voter registration and absentee ballot requests, exacerbating concerns over the Pentagon’s voter readiness.

The lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary Austin, demanding transparency on the Pentagon’s preparedness measures. They seek answers regarding the sufficiency of voting assistance programs, the availability of absentee ballots, and the Pentagon’s steps to equip every service member with voting resources.

The letter reads in part:

“We are concerned the Pentagon has not done enough to make our service members aware of their options for voting nor has it committed enough resources so the men and women wearing our nation’s uniform can exercise their right to vote. Our nation’s brave men and women in uniform brought to our attention that there has been inadequate education at the administrative level on how to register to vote, request an absentee ballot, and fill in a federal write-in absentee ballot if their state-issued ballot does not arrive in time. Other service members also stated that when a request for a federal write-in absentee ballot was made, they were told the base’s stockpile of such ballots was depleted and had not been replenished. We have heard similar complaints from other service members. The Pentagon must do everything in its power, so our nation’s elite warriors have every opportunity to make their voices heard this election cycle. This is especially important since voters will be deciding our next commander-in-chief — the person who will be making life-and-death decisions for our troops.”

Head of Arizona’s Election Integrity Team, Harmeet Dhillon, wrote, “I’ve been helping military families navigate UOCAVA this week after Arizona voters had their ballots delayed. All US military families should check if they can vote this way asap!”

What caused the depleted stockpile?

This follows a report by The Gateway Pundit revealing that UOCAVA voters can bypass the requirement to provide the last four digits of their Social Security number or a driver’s license or state-issued ID. UOCAVA opens the door to unlimited foreign voter voting.

You can read our articles regarding UOCAVA here.

Former Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington warned that the number of UOCAVA (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act) ballots is already surpassing the totals seen throughout all of 2020.

“Georgia has already emailed out more UOCAVA ballots than it did in ALL of 2020 2020: 18,867 total UOCAVA ballots 2024 so far: 22,127 UOCAVA ballots — this doesn’t even include those sent by mail WATCH! Don’t let them cheat!” she wrote.

“Pennsylvania: 2020: 26,952 total UOCAVA. 2024: 35,550 — as of Monday! Remember, PA Department of State is telling counties don’t even attempt to verify these votes are from real voters!” she added.