REPORTS: Trump Is Considering War-Pig Mike Rogers as Secretary of Defense – Same Guy Who Screamed and Lunged at Matt Gaetz on House Floor

Rep. Mike Rogers lunges at Rep. Matt Gaetz on the House floor during the ongoing votes for House Speaker in January 2023.

FOX News is reporting that President Trump is considering Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) as Secretary of Defense.

Via Zero Hedge.

In January 2023, after four days of voting on the House floor for the next speaker, tempers flared when Republican Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama lunged at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), the congressman who’s been leading the effort to prevent Kevin McCarthy from becoming the next Speaker.

Chaos ensued on the House floor as the 14th vote for Speaker fell short by one vote for McCarthy.

Gaetz voted “present” leaving McCarthy without the votes he needed to be confirmed as Speaker.

That’s when Mike Rogers lunged at Gaetz. The entire confrontation was caught on video.

Via ALX.

Mike Rogers also voted for funding for the new $375 million FBI building so the agency can continue to target, spy on, and arrest conservatives.

Mike Rogers also threatened his fellow GOP lawmakers to support Kevin McCarthy for Speaker or be stripped of their committee assignments.

Rep. Mike Rogers is one of the top recipients of donations from the military-industrial complex.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

