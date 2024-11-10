REPORTS: Trump Is Considering War-Pig Mike Rogers as Secretary of Defense – Same Guy Who Screamed and Lunged at Matt Gaetz on House Floor

FOX News is reporting that President Trump is considering Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) as Secretary of Defense.

Via Zero Hedge.

*TRUMP EYEING REP. MIKE ROGERS TO LEAD DOD: SOURCES FAMILIAR *TRUMP TEAM MULLS LAWYER RICHARD FARLEY FOR SEC CHAIR: NYP — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 8, 2024

In January 2023, after four days of voting on the House floor for the next speaker, tempers flared when Republican Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama lunged at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), the congressman who’s been leading the effort to prevent Kevin McCarthy from becoming the next Speaker.

Chaos ensued on the House floor as the 14th vote for Speaker fell short by one vote for McCarthy.

Gaetz voted “present” leaving McCarthy without the votes he needed to be confirmed as Speaker.

That’s when Mike Rogers lunged at Gaetz. The entire confrontation was caught on video.

Via ALX.

BREAKING: Rep. @MattGaetz votes present, leaving Kevin McCarthy one vote short of being confirmed as Speaker. McCarthy confronts him. pic.twitter.com/P4DnydLp2E — ALX (@alx) January 7, 2023

Mike Rogers also voted for funding for the new $375 million FBI building so the agency can continue to target, spy on, and arrest conservatives.

Mike Rogers also threatened his fellow GOP lawmakers to support Kevin McCarthy for Speaker or be stripped of their committee assignments.

Rep. Mike Rogers is one of the top recipients of donations from the military-industrial complex.