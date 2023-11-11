NEVER FORGET: Here is the List of the 70 Republican Lawmakers Who Voted to Fund the FBI’s New $375 Million Headquarters so that the FBI Can Continue to Storm the Homes of Pro-Life Protesters, and Journalists, and Hunt Down Trump Supporters with Hounds

70 House Republicans voted on Wednesday to reward Chris Wray’s FBI with a new $300 million headquarters allegedly larger than the Pentagon.
The estimated cost of the new headquarters is more than $2 billion.
The vote passed as heavily armed FBI SWAT Teams with hounds were chasing a retired Army Sgt and Iraq War Veteran through the woods of New Jersey for his actions on January 6.
The FBI SWAT teams raided Gregory Yetman’s home on Wednesday. They trashed his house, detained his brothers, notified the local media before the raid, and then they let the hounds lose on Yetman after he fled into the woods.
As this was taking place 70 House Republicans voted to reward the FBI in hopes that they will target and arrest more of their voters.
Since Joe Biden took office FBI SWAT Team have stalked and arrested over 1,200 Trump supporters who attended the Jan. 6, 2021 protests at the US Capitol.
At least 80% of these FBI raids and arrests were for non-violent crimes like standing outside the US Capitol that day.
70 House Republicans want more of this. They really like the idea.
The FBI has also targeted Catholics, Christians, pro-life Americans, parents at school board meetings, journalists, and President Trump.
On Wednesday, Gaetz launched a vehement attack against the House, the FBI, and Democrats while on the House floor, criticizing their appeal for funding aimed at developing an expansive new facility in Washington DC.
“They want to spend more than $300 million on that complex. Though the FBI has an employee base that’s about 2.3% of the United States military. Mr. Speaker, they’re literally asking for something that is larger than the Pentagon for the FBI,” said Gaetz.
“And so my amendment would disallow any planning, spending, distribution of funds for that purpose. I don’t believe that the FBI deserves a massive new headquarters or Washington Field office,” he added.
He argued against the investment of more than $300 million into a complex that is undeserved given the FBI’s abuse of power and violation of civil liberties against conservatives.
“They’ve worked hard to censor factual information harmful to their preferred political candidates, notably the Hunter Biden laptop story that the FBI, based in the DC metro area, were involved in cajoling censorship of. Building a new headquarters would condone, reinforce, and enable the Washington Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ nefarious behavior. We shouldn’t do it, and we should adopt this amendment to ensure that’s the case.”
70 RINOs voted with Democrats to defeat the bill and fund the new FBI headquarters.
Here are the 70 House Republicans who voted to reward the FBI running a police state in America.
Here is the list of Republicans who voted with Democrats:
- Don Bacon from Nebraska
- Andy Barr from Kentucky
- Cliff Bentz from Oregon
- Stephanie Bice from Oklahoma
- Mike Bost from Illinois
- Vern Buchanan from Florida
- Ken Buck from Colorado
- Ken Calvert from California
- Mike Carey from Ohio
- John Carter from Texas
- Lori Chavez-DeRemer from Oregon
- Tom Cole from Oklahoma
- Michael D’Esposito from New York
- Mario Diaz-Balart from Florida
- Martha Duarte from California
- Gregory F. Murphy from North Carolina
- Jake Ellzey from Texas
- Randy Feenstra from Iowa
- Drew Ferguson from Georgia
- Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania
- Dianne Flood from Nebraska
- Andrew Garbarino from New York
- Tony Gonzales from Texas
- Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon from Puerto Rico
- Kay Granger from Texas
- Sam Graves from Missouri
- Brett Guthrie from Kentucky
- Ashley Hinson from Iowa
- David Joyce from Ohio
- Thomas Kean Jr. from New Jersey
- Mike Kelly from Pennsylvania
- Kevin Kiley from California
- Young Kim from California
- David Kustoff from Tennessee
- Darin LaHood from Illinois
- Nick LaLota from New York
- Doug Lamborn from Colorado
- John Lawler from New York
- Nancy Lee from Florida
- Julia Letlow from Louisiana
- Frank Lucas from Oklahoma
- Blaine Luetkemeyer from Missouri
- Nicole Malliotakis from New York
- Deborah McCornick from Georgia
- Patrick T. McHenry from North Carolina
- Daniel Meuser from Pennsylvania
- Carol Miller from Ohio
- Blake Moore from Utah
- Frank Moylan from Guam
- Gregory F. Murphy from North Carolina
- Dan Newhouse from Washington
- Zach Nunn from Iowa
- Jay Obernolte from California
- Mike Rogers from Alabama
- Harold Rogers from Kentucky
- Maria Elvira Salazar from Florida
- Austin Scott from Georgia
- Pete Sessions from Texas
- Mike Simpson from Idaho
- Jason Smith from Missouri
- Christopher H. Smith from New Jersey
- Lloyd Smucker from Pennsylvania
- Jerry Carl from Alabama
- Glenn Thompson from Pennsylvania
- Michael R. Turner from Ohio
- David Valadao from California
- Derrick Van Orden from Wisconsin
- Ann Wagner from Missouri
- Brad Wenstrup from Ohio
- Steve Womack from Arkansas