NEVER FORGET: Here is the List of the 70 Republican Lawmakers Who Voted to Fund the FBI’s New $375 Million Headquarters so that the FBI Can Continue to Storm the Homes of Pro-Life Protesters, and Journalists, and Hunt Down Trump Supporters with Hounds

70 House Republicans voted on Wednesday to reward Chris Wray’s FBI with a new $300 million headquarters allegedly larger than the Pentagon.

The estimated cost of the new headquarters is more than $2 billion.

The vote passed as heavily armed FBI SWAT Teams with hounds were chasing a retired Army Sgt and Iraq War Veteran through the woods of New Jersey for his actions on January 6.

The FBI SWAT teams raided Gregory Yetman’s home on Wednesday. They trashed his house, detained his brothers, notified the local media before the raid, and then they let the hounds lose on Yetman after he fled into the woods.

As this was taking place 70 House Republicans voted to reward the FBI in hopes that they will target and arrest more of their voters.

Since Joe Biden took office FBI SWAT Team have stalked and arrested over 1,200 Trump supporters who attended the Jan. 6, 2021 protests at the US Capitol.

At least 80% of these FBI raids and arrests were for non-violent crimes like standing outside the US Capitol that day.

70 House Republicans want more of this. They really like the idea.

The FBI has also targeted Catholics, Christians, pro-life Americans, parents at school board meetings, journalists, and President Trump.

On Wednesday, Gaetz launched a vehement attack against the House, the FBI, and Democrats while on the House floor, criticizing their appeal for funding aimed at developing an expansive new facility in Washington DC.

“They want to spend more than $300 million on that complex. Though the FBI has an employee base that’s about 2.3% of the United States military. Mr. Speaker, they’re literally asking for something that is larger than the Pentagon for the FBI,” said Gaetz.

“And so my amendment would disallow any planning, spending, distribution of funds for that purpose. I don’t believe that the FBI deserves a massive new headquarters or Washington Field office,” he added.

He argued against the investment of more than $300 million into a complex that is undeserved given the FBI’s abuse of power and violation of civil liberties against conservatives.

“They’ve worked hard to censor factual information harmful to their preferred political candidates, notably the Hunter Biden laptop story that the FBI, based in the DC metro area, were involved in cajoling censorship of. Building a new headquarters would condone, reinforce, and enable the Washington Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ nefarious behavior. We shouldn’t do it, and we should adopt this amendment to ensure that’s the case.”

70 RINOs voted with Democrats to defeat the bill and fund the new FBI headquarters.

Here are the 70 House Republicans who voted to reward the FBI running a police state in America.

Here is the list of Republicans who voted with Democrats: