President Trump Tells Crowd at Final Campaign Rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan — “We’re In Very Good Shape” (VIDEO)

President Trump held his final MAGA rally in the early morning of election day in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The crowd was very energetic as President Trump took the stage. It is so evident that Americans love President Trump!

POWERFUL AND EMOTIONAL MOMENT AS PRESIDENT TRUMP TAKES THE STAGE IN MICHIGAN

President Trump told the crowd that even though four rallies in one day was a challenge, he said the love that has been shown for him made it possible.

“Doing 4 of these in one day is a little difficult, but not really because the love in every one of them has been incredible” President Trump told the crowd.

"Doing 4 of these in one day is a little bit difficult, but not really because the love has been incredible." President @RealDonaldTrump #Election2024

President Trump told the crowd that we need to get the vote out in order to win. He said that we can fix the issues that the United States is facing when he is back in office.

“With your vote tomorrow, we can fix every single problem our country faces and lead America, indeed the world, to new heights of glory,” Trump said.

“The ball is in our hand, all we have to do is get out the vote,” Trump continued.

