Pray for Decisive Victory, Be ready for a Lawfare Stalingrad

Commentary

There are many positive indicators for the 2024 Election. Strong early turn out by Republicans, Michael Whatley and Lara Trump promptly deploying legal resources to address issues in swing states, an unprecedented coalition for Trump, and an anemic and contrived joy and vibe from Kamala that has evaporated. Joe Rogan threw a haymaker the night before the election. White Dudes for Trump was crushed by Black Dudes and Latinos for Trump. Note to Mark Hamill – know when to get off the stage.

But be vigilant, the Jamie Raskins, Marc Elias’s, and Alex Soros’s of the world are relentless election deniers. We want it Too Big to Rig and pray for that, but be ready and prepared for a grinding, grueling Lawfare Stalingrad in November, December, January and beyond. None of the 51 lying intelligence officials want to go to prison, so they have skin in the game ensuring things go their way. The ends justify the means from their perspective.

Lawfare beats Lawfare

The Virginia Election Case that went to the Supreme Court was a case study in reasoned Offensive Lawfare. Governor Youngkin and his team dared to advance the notion that per 18USC611, only lawful citizens should be on an Election Roll. Inexplicably no one has ever posited this novel concept before. The Department of Justice sued Virginia for enforcing a conveniently forgotten Federal Law. The Amicus briefs rolled in, including the RNC and State GOP which for some reason had to be told to file Amicus briefs, and within 72 hours, SCOTUS ruled in favor of Governor Youngkin. Favor fortunes the bold, especially when there is clear Federal Law supporting the action and despite the election integrity experts who for some reason never thought of this maneuver before.

Lawfare trumping lawfare is a maneuver that MAGA, Populists, Conservatives, and GOPers are now learning and applying. If your County or State GOP legal counsel declines to bring suit for reasoned matters and prefers to let the Blue Team run legal circles around them, fire them. We need more and more citizens to read the State Election laws – don’t wait for a lawyer. If you can read English, you can read and understand your state laws, probably with a better interpretation than self-appointed Election Integrity experts. Your study, research, and notes will help greatly in a partnership with RNC fielded election lawyers. Do thoughtful write ups, develop strong contacts with right minded lawyers and help the quick and sharp legal forays. If the Daily Beast is upset with MAGA legal actions, that’s a good thing. America First Legal has been providing ferocious supporting legal fires to challenge and disrupt the Elias-maniacs at every turn.

Remember the fun of the 2000 Election?

Most remember the 2020 Election, but what about the fun we had in 2000 and the hanging chads in Florida? This was a primer in lawfare beating lawfare as Tom DeLay and others deployed resources to save the Republic from a Blue steal. The “Brooks Brother” riot showed how passion and energy deployed at the right place at the right time could foil the pre-pubescent Elias’s of that day. The only reason the Deep Staters sneer at the Brooks Brother Riot was because they were out maneuvered.

Today, the Blue Team deploys Antifa, BLM, and now the violent Transgenders as their strike force. Like the 2020 Summer of Love, these groups will suddenly appear if it looks like the 2am Blue Spike on November 6 doesn’t work. Using these proxies gives plausible deniability and buffer between the Globalist Elites and the mob in the street. It’s almost as if the Blue Cities have been forewarned, which is why they are boarding up now. The Big Government Deep Staters also used the evil Brooks Brother Riot to push for the 2002 Helping Americans Vote Act (and used a corrupt county prosecutor to go after Tom DeLay) which introduced the tyranny of Election Infrastructure from Venezuela of all places. Election 2024 will likely be more akin to Election 2000 than election 2020 – Lawfare Stalingrad on a greater scale than one county in one state.

From now on – don’t just be an Election Officer – be the County Registrar

Please do not be fooled by calls to be a Poll Watcher – a worthless position that Election Integrity grifters push on the well-meaning citizens to give them the impression they are accomplishing something. The real position citizens should be seeking is the role of being a sworn Election Officer during the election season. The center of gravity to clean voting in a county is being an Election Officer, the deputized citizens who work behind the counter, counting the votes. Which is more important, standing in front of the counter looking for someone wearing a mask and carrying a bag of ballots over their shoulder, or working behind the counter ensuring all lawful ballots are counted?

However, the real center of gravity is the County Election Registrar (or Recorder in Arizona), the lead official that oversees the elections in the 3,300 or so counties and county equivalents in America. A reasonable estimate is that 80% or more of the 3,300 or so Registrars across the country are Blue leaning. If one attends an annual National Association of Counties Meeting, it is a Disneyland of recruiting for the WEF, Soros, and Arabella. The Soros/Arabella cult has made Registrars their highest priority in addition to county prosecutors. MAGA Populists need to purpose themselves to seek these Registrar positions. How do we do that? Simple, you apply for the position (in some places these are elected and/or appointed positions). My registrar in Prince William County, VA is making close to $180,000 a year. These are well paying jobs, a side benefit of being the lead, sworn government official ensuring the election process is clean and fair – for all Americans. Having a greater presence in the Registrar positions will help minimize the Lawfare Stalingrad’s of the future.

