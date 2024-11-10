Poll Finds Nearly Half of Harris Supporters Do Not Believe Trump is the Legitimate President

Nearly half of all Kamala Harris supporters do not believe that President-elect Donald Trump legitimately won the election.

A YouGov/Economist survey released Friday found that 47 percent of Harris supporters do not accept that Trump is the legitimate president.

The pollsters report, “75% of registered voters — including 53% of Harris voters and 97% of Trump voters — say they accept that Trump is the legitimate president.”

In case anyone needs to be reminded, Democrats spent the last four years painting Trump supporters as delusional and crazy for questioning the 2020 election results.

YouGov also found nine percent of respondents believe enough voter fraud occurred to influence the election outcome.

Additionally, 46 percent of those polled said they believe mass protests in reaction to the election results are “very” or “somewhat likely,” including 37% of Harris voters and 55% of Trump voters.

Over a third, 36 percent, said “violence in reaction to the election results is very or somewhat likely, including 21% of Harris voters and 50% of Trump voters.”

Harris voters were very surprised by the results, with 82 percent saying she received fewer votes than they expected and 79 percent saying Trump did better than expected.

“Before the election, many Trump supporters expressed skepticism that the election would be fair or that their own vote would be accurately counted; now, more than two-thirds of Trump voters and Harris voters have a great deal or quite a bit of confidence that their vote was counted accurately and about two-thirds say that the election was conducted fairly,” the YouGov report stated.

The report added, “In the immediate aftermath of the election, Democrats’ and Republicans’ assessment of the country have changed: Since a week before the election, the share of Republicans saying the country generally is headed in the right direction has nearly tripled, while the share of Democrats who say so has been cut by roughly half.”

The poll was conducted among 1,590 registered voters on the day of the election and the day following. The margin of error for the overall sample is approximately 3%.