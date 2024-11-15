Political Earthquake: Trump Nominates Former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton to be US Attorney for the SDNY

President Trump on Thursday nominated former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton to be US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“I am pleased to announce that Jay Clayton, of New York, the Chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission during my first term, where he did an incredible job, is hereby nominated to be the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York,” Trump said.

Trump continued, “Jay is a highly respected business leader, counsel, and public servant. Jay received Engineering and Law degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, and an Economics degree from the University of Cambridge. Before chairing the SEC, Jay was a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell, and served on the Management Committee. He is currently a Senior Policy Advisor to Sullivan & Cromwell, a Board Member of Several Public and private companies, and an Adjunct Professor at the Wharton Business School, and the Carey Law School at the University of Pennsylvania. Jay is going to be a strong Fighter for the Truth as we, Make America Great Again.”

Damian Williams, the Biden-appointed US Attorney for the Southern District of New York finally got the boot.

Recall that Damian Williams threw the book at Christians for peacefully protesting in front of an abortion clinic.

Over the summer Bevelyn Beatty Williams was sentenced to three years in federal prison for preaching the Gospel in front of an abortion clinic.

Bevelyn blocked the doors temporarily at an abortion clinic.

She committed the same act Democrats commit almost weekly at government offices around the country.

BREAKING: Bevelyn Beatty Williams has just been sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ in front of an abortion clinic. This is an attack on our faith. Please pray for Bevelyn, her husband, and their young daughter as they face the most… pic.twitter.com/Of3Cq6AXIU — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) July 24, 2024

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “Bevelyn Beatty Williams repeatedly intimidated and interfered with individuals seeking and providing critical reproductive health services. She did so by physically blocking access to clinics, threatening staff, and by force. This Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to ensuring that patients exercising their legal right to obtain reproductive health services, and healthcare facilities and their staff providing those services, can do so without unlawful interference or fear of threats or violence.”

Good riddance to Merrick Garland and wicked US Attorneys like Damian Williams.