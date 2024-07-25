Pro-Life Conservative Activist Bevelyn Beatty Williams Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Protesting Outside Abortion Center and Allegedly Blocking the Entrance

in June 2020 a video went viral of a black conservative Bevelyn Williams absolutely destroying a woke white liberal in the streets of Seattle on Biden versus Trump.

“If I had to pick between [Trump] and Joe Biden. I am not voting in Joe Biden. You want to see black people go to jail by the next 4 years? Vote for Joe Biden,” the black woman said.

The black woman continued to school the woke white liberal on the history of the racist Democrat party.

“[The Democrats] hate black people. These are the same people who fought to keep slavery in. These are the same people who built the KKK,” she said.

The white liberal just stood there in silence and the black woman continued, “The Republican party is the party of blacks.”

The woman, Bevelyn Beatty Williams, later woman joined Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle.

During the discussion Bevelyn Beatty did not hold back.

Bevelyn Beatty: “If you want to look at the devices of the devil, you have to look at the Democrat Party. he uses who he may and unfortunately it’s the Democrat party… The left is so radical. They want you to ban the police. They just want Trump to give up his authorities and just let them run and turn our country into a communist country… Why in your right mind would you defund the police?”

Since hat time, Beverlyn has preached and protested for pro-life causes and in support of Republicans across the US.

In July 2020, Bevelyn Williams and several others were arrested after they painted over the “Black Lives Matter” street protest art in New York City in front of the Trump Tower with black paint.

In November 2020, Beverlyn was stabbed by antifa thugs in Washington DC while protesting against the stolen 2020 election.



Pro-Trump activist Bevelyn Beatty and multiple Proud Boys were stabbed in DC while attempting to help another person who was being assaulted.

Proud Boys founder Enrique Tarrio told The Gateway Pundit that he was slashed in the stomach, Beatty was stabbed in the back, and multiple other members of the men’s social group were stabbed and are now hospitalized with serious wounds.

A law enforcement confirmed to TGP that the group was walking down the street, away from the protests, when they saw an older man being stabbed and intervened.

On Wednesday Bevelyn Beatty Williams was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Bevelyn blocked the doors temporarily at an abortion clinic.

She committed the same act Democrats commit almost weekly at government offices around the country.

BREAKING: Bevelyn Beatty Williams has just been sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ in front of an abortion clinic. This is an attack on our faith. Please pray for Bevelyn, her husband, and their young daughter as they face the most… pic.twitter.com/Of3Cq6AXIU — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) July 24, 2024

She committed one felony – blocking an entrance to an abortion mill – and now she will serve THREE YEARS in prison.

This is just the latest example of the two-tiered justice system in America today under the lawless Biden regime.

Merrick Garland’s DOJ reported:

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that BEVELYN BEATTY WILLIAMS was sentenced to 41 months in prison for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (the “FACE Act”) in June 2020 in connection with her interference, including by threats and force, with individuals seeking to obtain and provide lawful reproductive health services at a reproductive health center in Manhattan. On February 22, 2024, WILLIAMS was convicted after a nine-day jury trial of one count of violating the FACE Act before U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, who imposed today’s sentence. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “Bevelyn Beatty Williams repeatedly intimidated and interfered with individuals seeking and providing critical reproductive health services. She did so by physically blocking access to clinics, threatening staff, and by force. This Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to ensuring that patients exercising their legal right to obtain reproductive health services, and healthcare facilities and their staff providing those services, can do so without unlawful interference or fear of threats or violence.”

This is a travesty.

God bless Bevelyn Williams.