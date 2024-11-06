Polish MEP Dominik Tarczyński Obliterates Cenk Uygur in Epic Takedown — Uygur Claims That Trump ‘Tried to Steal an Election and Terminate the Constitution’

Polish Member of the European Parliament Dominik Tarczyński clashed with far-left commentator Cenk Uygur, delivering a powerful rebuke that has captivated audiences.

Tarczyński, a Polish politician and journalist who has served as a Member of the European Parliament since 2020, stood his ground against Uygur’s accusations of Donald Trump.

The exchange, which took place on Patrick Bet-David’s show, began with Tarczyński countering the personal attacks and labels often hurled at conservatives in today’s polarized political climate.

“As a member of the European Parliament who was called a fascist, Islamophobe. I was called all these names. I’m happy that we have this moment of silence now because I would like to remind you, these people lecture us about unity,” Dominik Tarczyński said.

“I would like to remind you again, they are talking and lecturing us about unity. Now you have a chance to practice what you preach and show the whole nation what unity in democracy means. You have to have class to lose because if you don’t have class when you are losing, you have no right to win,” he added.

This remark Tarczyński was met with applause and chants of “USA!”—to which Uygur reacted defensively, remarking on Tarczyński’s nationality in a manner that seemed to undermine the Polish MEP’s right to participate in the discourse.

Uygur rattled off accusations against Trump, claiming he was a “sore loser” who tried to “destroy democracy” and steal an election in 2020.

“Yeah, this brother isn’t even American, so I don’t know what the hell he’s chanting “USA” for. I’ll chant “USA,” not you, okay?” said Uygur.

“Second of all, you’re talking about losing with class when that guy, Donald Trump, tried to steal an election, tried to terminate the Constitution, set off a riot that he didn’t mind if his vice president was murdered, bum-rushed the Capitol, and tried to destroy our democracy.”

“He’s the very worst. Losing with no class at all. Here I am telling you that I think the Democratic Party did it wrong. I think they ran the wrong campaign. They’re relying on the donors. They’ve got the wrong strategy. We are honest about what goes wrong in the Democratic Party and what goes wrong in the Republican Party. Are you guys honest about the fact that Donald Trump tried to steal an election? He’s got no class at all. Sore loser,” he added.

Uygur attempted to belittle Tarczyński further, asking, “Who the hell is this guy? Are you Viktor Orbán’s cousin?” But Tarczyński’s response was a final, undeniable show of class and resolve.

“I’d like to have a conversation. I would like to answer. You ask me why I am in the US now? Because I was invited, and I came here with my passport. Patrick invited me as a politician to come to the US because, as a European, as a Pole, I recognize the US as a leader of the free world, and I pay my respects to this country,” said Dominik Tarczyński.

“I came here, my friend, because I used to live under communism. My country was under communism, and Reagan, with John Paul II, freed our country. I will always be grateful to the Republicans of the United States for the freedom of Poland and Europe. My presence here in America is my way to pay respect to those who freed the world from communism. That was America and John Paul II. I do not want communism back. Kamala is a communist,” he added, and the crowd went wild.

WATCH: