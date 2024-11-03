Pelosi Stumbles Over Her Slurred Words While Accusing Trump of Suffering From ‘Cognitive Degeneration’ (VIDEO)

by

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stumbled over her slurred words as she accused former President Donald Trump of suffering from “cognitive degeneration.”

Pelosi, 84, made the incredibly ironic remarks during an appearance on Jen Psaki’s MSNBC show.

Trump outraged the ancient politician and pundit by saying at a Pennsylvania rally that for a shooter to hit him again, they would have to “shoot through the fake news, and I don’t mind that so much.”

“I have a piece of glass over here, and I don’t have a piece of glass there, and I have this piece of glass here,” Trump said.

“All we have really over here is the fake news,” Trump continued. “And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don’t mind that so much.”

Pelosi responded to the remarks in her usual barely coherent way.

“I think what the ex-president just said is further indication of his cognitive degeneration,” Pelosi said. “You saw recently how he was talking about whether he chose electrocution or being eaten by sharks.”

“Something’s very wrong there,” Pelosi continued. “And it also is diminishing the power of the press, which is the guardian of our freedom in our country. So, I think people who might thinking about voting for him have to know that he can’t last as president for four years with his brain deteriorating at the rate that it is, and is clearly evident. And, they may be voting President Vance, which would be a horrible thing for our country.”

Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign communications director, said that the Republican presidential nominee was referring to “threats against him that were spurred on by dangerous rhetoric from Democrats.”

“President Trump was brilliantly talking about the two assassination attempts on his own life, including one that came within 1/4 of an inch from killing him, something that the Media constantly talks and jokes about,” the statement began. “The President’s statement about protective glass placement has nothing to do with the Media being harmed, or anything else. It was about threats against him that were spurred on by dangerous rhetoric from Democrats.”

The statement continued, “In fact, President Trump was stating that the Media was in danger, in that they were protecting him and, therefore, were in great danger themselves, and should have had a glass protective shield, also. There can be no other interpretation of what was said. He was actually looking out for their welfare, more than his own!”

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.