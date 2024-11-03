Pelosi Stumbles Over Her Slurred Words While Accusing Trump of Suffering From ‘Cognitive Degeneration’ (VIDEO)

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stumbled over her slurred words as she accused former President Donald Trump of suffering from “cognitive degeneration.”

Pelosi, 84, made the incredibly ironic remarks during an appearance on Jen Psaki’s MSNBC show.

Trump outraged the ancient politician and pundit by saying at a Pennsylvania rally that for a shooter to hit him again, they would have to “shoot through the fake news, and I don’t mind that so much.”

Trump jokes that assassin would have to ‘shoot through the fake news’ to kill him pic.twitter.com/ZNhXl1BEqG — New York Post (@nypost) November 3, 2024

“I have a piece of glass over here, and I don’t have a piece of glass there, and I have this piece of glass here,” Trump said.

“All we have really over here is the fake news,” Trump continued. “And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don’t mind that so much.”

Pelosi responded to the remarks in her usual barely coherent way.

“I think what the ex-president just said is further indication of his cognitive degeneration,” Pelosi said. “You saw recently how he was talking about whether he chose electrocution or being eaten by sharks.”

84-year-old Nancy Pelosi stumbles over her words to declare that Donald Trump’s “brain is deteriorating” & that he is experiencing “cognitive degeneration.” pic.twitter.com/ZuqXtVnArJ — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) November 3, 2024

“Something’s very wrong there,” Pelosi continued. “And it also is diminishing the power of the press, which is the guardian of our freedom in our country. So, I think people who might thinking about voting for him have to know that he can’t last as president for four years with his brain deteriorating at the rate that it is, and is clearly evident. And, they may be voting President Vance, which would be a horrible thing for our country.”

Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign communications director, said that the Republican presidential nominee was referring to “threats against him that were spurred on by dangerous rhetoric from Democrats.”

“President Trump was brilliantly talking about the two assassination attempts on his own life, including one that came within 1/4 of an inch from killing him, something that the Media constantly talks and jokes about,” the statement began. “The President’s statement about protective glass placement has nothing to do with the Media being harmed, or anything else. It was about threats against him that were spurred on by dangerous rhetoric from Democrats.”

I was at the rally and heard former President Trump’s exact quote. “To get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news and I don’t mind that so much.” Here’s the campaign’s statement pic.twitter.com/abSIGvvyVY — Katherine Swartz (@kv_swartz) November 3, 2024

The statement continued, “In fact, President Trump was stating that the Media was in danger, in that they were protecting him and, therefore, were in great danger themselves, and should have had a glass protective shield, also. There can be no other interpretation of what was said. He was actually looking out for their welfare, more than his own!”