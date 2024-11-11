PANIC: Career DOJ Prosecutors “Terrified” and “Losing Their Minds” After Trump Landslide – Looking to Exit Rather Than Sticking Around

Career DOJ prosecutors are terrified and “losing their minds” after Trump won the 2024 presidential election in a landslide.

President Trump vowed to fire Special Counsel Jack Smith “within two seconds” if he won the election.

“We won the documents case. We’re in the process of winning all the other cases, I think. Even sometimes when we have to go to appeal. We got immunity at the Supreme Court. It’s so easy. I would fire him within two seconds. He’ll be one of the first things addressed,” Trump told radio host Hugh Hewitt last month.

Jack Smith last week asked Judge Chutkan to pause the January 6 case against Trump but his decision to back off isn’t going to shield him from an investigation into his inquisition.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the House Judiciary Committee have launched investigations into Jack Smith’s operation.

According to Politico, career DOJ lawyers – especially the special counsel prosecutors – are terrified after Trump won the election.

The stigma over ties to special counsels has some prosecutors afraid they will be railroaded.

Politico reported: