“He’ll Be One of the First Things Addressed” – Trump Says He Will Fire Jack Smith ‘Within Two Seconds’ if He Wins Election

President Trump told radio host Hugh Hewitt he would fire Special Counsel Jack Smith in two seconds if he wins the election.

In November 2022 US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to investigate Trump three days after the former president announced his 2024 bid for the White House.

Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami in June 2023 for lawfully storing presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago estate which was protected by Secret Service agents.

Trump was charged with 31 counts under the Espionage Act of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

In July 2023 Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago. The superseding indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, claims Trump was part of a scheme to delete security footage from Mar-a-Lago.

Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the entire classified documents case over the summer.

In September 2023 Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

The DC case is still ongoing.

President Trump said he will fire Jack Smith immediately if he wins the 2024 election:

Hugh Hewitt: So you’re going to have a very tough choice the day after you take the oath of office, or maybe even the day that you take the oath of office. You’re either going to have to pardon yourself, or you’re going to have to fire Jack Smith. Which one will you do?

Donald Trump: Oh, it’s so easy. It’s so easy. In fact, he’s a crooked person. He’s a …person. We had a brave, brilliant judge in Florida. She’s a brilliant judge, by the way. I don’t know her. I never spoke to her. Never spoke to her. But we had a brave and very brilliant judge. And what she has suffered through with these out of control people, she was listening to why, you know, putting out statements. She doesn’t move fast. She doesn’t do this. She doesn’t do that. Well, she moved fast. But the fact is, we had, and the big case was that case, the documents case. You even said oh, that’s the big case.

Hugh Hewitt: Yes, I did.

Donald Trump: We won the documents case. We’re in the process of winning all the other cases, I think. Even sometimes when we have to go to appeal. We got immunity at the Supreme Court. It’s so easy. I would fire him within two seconds. He’ll be one of the first things addressed.