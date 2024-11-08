Overton Window Shifting? Two Democrat Congressmen Come Out Against Men Playing Women’s Sports

The Overton Window appears to have shifted as two Democrat congressmen have now spoken out against “transgender” biological men playing in women’s sports.

Future Forward, a super PAC supporting Harris, found that a pro-Trump ad featuring the comments by “Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne tha God shifted the race 2.7 percentage points in Trump’s favor.

As Harris support among black men softens, new Trump ad features Charlemagne tha God saying, “Hell no, I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to” sex-change surgeries for federal inmates—something Kamala Harris once supported.

The ad featured the tagline, “Kamala is for they/them. Trump is for you.”

"The anti-trans ads cut to the core of the Trump argument: that Ms. Harris was "dangerously liberal" — the exact vulnerability her team was most worried about. The ads were effective with Black and Latino men, according to the Trump team, but also with moderate suburban white…

New York Rep. Tom Suozzi and Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton appeared to, at least in part, blame Democrats supporting transgender athletes for Kamala Harris’ election night loss.

“The Democrats have to stop pandering to the far left,” Rep. Suozzi told The New York Times. “I don’t want to discriminate against anybody, but I don’t think biological boys should be playing in girls’ sports.”

“Democrats aren’t saying that, and they should be,” Suozzi added.

Suozzi narrowly won his reelection on Tuesday.

Rep. Moulton echoed the sentiment, telling the Times that he did not want his daughters being “run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete.” He also admitted that he was afraid to say so as a Democrat.

“Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face,” Moulton told The New York Times. “I have two little girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.”

A report from The Hill noted, “Moulton is a member of the Congressional Equality Caucus, which promotes LGBTQ equality in the House and has condemned Republican-led legislation targeting transgender rights, including prohibiting student-athletes from competing on sports teams that best align with their gender identity.”