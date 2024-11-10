OUCH: Democrats Blew Half a Billion on Five Key Senate Races… and Lost Big in Every Single One!

The Democratic Party spent a staggering $500 billion on five key Senate races that they ended up losing by massive margins.

According to campaign filings obtained by The Daily Caller, Democratic campaigns and associated organizations spent a staggering $495 million on Senate races in Texas, Montana, Ohio, Florida and Missouri, all of which they lost by around four points.

The most expensive of these five races was in Ohio, where incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown was handily defeat by Trump-backed Republican Bernie Moreno. Around $194 million was allocated to this race, which brown lost by around four points.

Another costly race was in Montana, where Democrats sought to save incumbent Senator Jon Tester from defeat against republican Tim Sheehy. Approximately $160 million was spent on this race, with Tester ultimately losing by around eight points.

Democrats also spent big trying to unseat Texas Senator and conservative stalwart Ted Cruz. With the backing of the universally adored Liz Cheney, $92 million was spent supporting the campaign of Democratic challenger Colin Allred. Cruz ended up winning by around eight points and a whopping one million votes.

Finally, Democrats through around $51 million at Senate races in Florida and Missouri, backing the campaigns by of attorney Lucas Kunce and former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell respectively. Both lost by around 10 point margins.

Such reports only rub further salt in the wounds of the Democrats, who are reeling from Donald Trump’s landslide victory in this week’s presidential election.

While huge amounts were spent trying to keep the Senate in control of Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, they still pale in comparison to the enormous sums spent on Kamala Harris’s failed campaign.

According to an analysis from the Financial Times, the Harris campaign spent nearly $2 billion on defeating Donald Trump in what was by far the most expensive presidential cycle in political history.

Yet despite her enormous fundraising success, the Harris campaign is understood to have ended the race with $20 million in debt.

Trump, meanwhile, has responded to these reports by offering to help pay off the debts of the Harris campaign, although it is unclear whether he is just trolling.

“I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others. Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do. We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was ‘Earned Media,’ and that doesn’t cost very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!: