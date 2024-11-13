One of the World’s Richest Men is Moving to America After Trump’s Landslide Victory

With Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office just over two months away, America is once again open for business.

Anthony Pratt, an Australian businessman whose company Pratt Industries is worth an estimated $35 billion USD, confirmed that he had been granted permanent residency in the United States.

“Over the past 30 years we have invested to build 70 factories in America, creating 12,000 well-paying American manufacturing jobs,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

“I will remain Chairman of Visy Australia, and will be returning to Australia on a regular basis,” he continued.

Pratt is known to be on close terms with the president. A member of his exclusive Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Trump has publicly referred to Pratt as a friend and praised his business endeavors.

However, their relationship came under scrutiny after CNN claimed that Trump discussed sensitive information about U.S. nuclear submarines with Pratt, who then reportedly shared this information with others, including foreign officials and journalists.

Trump denied the allegations, referring to Pratt as a “red haired weirdo from Australia” and suggesting that the claims were leaked by the disgraced Special Counsel Jack Smith.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump insisted the two men merely discussed the creation of jobs in Pennsylvania and Ohio, a central tenet of his presidential campaign.

According to Financial Review, Pratt is not the only Australian billionaire with close ties to the incoming administration.

Gina Rinehert, an Australia mining magnate and heiress worth around $30 billion USD, has lauded Trump’s pro-business agenda and even attended his election night watch party at Mar-a-Lago.

Speaking to WAToday, Rinehart said that Trump’s victory was a “repudiation on of all things left” and that his policies would help return America back to an age of prosperity.

“Even after a billion-dollar spend by the Democrats, the USA has chosen, with full throttle, repudiation of all things left,” she said. “Socialism always hurts those less well off the most.”

“He stood armed with conviction, huge courage, incredible untiring effort, and a real love of the USA and the American people,” she continued.