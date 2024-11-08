OUT NOW: New “All The President’s Men” Docuseries on Tucker Carlson Network Features Interviews With Trump Allies and Advisors Recounting The Deep State’s War on Trump (TRAILER)

All The President’s Men, a new docuseries about the Deep State conspiracies against Trump directed by Sean Stone and produced by Igor Lopatonok and Simona Papadopoulos, was released today exclusively on Tucker Carlson Network.

Igor Lopatonok and Simona Papadopoulos previously collaborated on the “Hunter’s Laptop: Requiem for Ukraine” documentary featuring Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani.

All The President’s Men director Sean Stone told The Gateway Pundit, “people that follow the news cycle might think Russiagate was a hoax, but it actually was a conspiracy, and the conspiracy was perpetrated by certain people within the Obama Intelligence Community, Hillary Clinton’s camp, and international intelligence groups, working with, collaborating with our intel agencies.”

“So, I would say that for those who believe they already know the story, they’ll be surprised to see how deep this conspiracy cuts through the course of this six-part series. Also, they will come to better understand if they don’t know already Why Trump is perceived such a threat to this Deep State Apparatus,” he added.

Each episode in the six-part series features interviews with members of the first Trump administration and follows their story of being targeted and defamed by the Deep State’s conspiracies, including Russiagate, the stolen 2020 election, and January 6, alongside President Trump.

“It tells all their stories from the FBI investigation Crossfire Hurricane, through the Mueller investigation, through the Ukrainegate impeachment, through the 2020 election rig, through January 6,” said Stone.

The series also includes supporting commentary from Bannon, former Trump foreign-policy advisor Carter Page, Mueller Witch Hunt victim and author Jerome Corsi, and New York Post Columnist Miranda Devine.

The interviews with Trump allies and advisors are conducted by Sean Stone, Simona Papadopoulos, and OANN anchor Chanel Rion.

The interviewees for each episode are as follows:

Stone further told The Gateway Pundit, “We wanted to tell a story of All the President’s Men. This is the real persecution of All the President’s Men.”

“To me, it’s a historical piece. It’s a very important educational tool to understand the deeper conspiracy that was at work,” Stone continued, highlighting the Durham report, which revealed that the Russia Collusion conspiracy was orchestrated by the Clinton campaign, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and former CIA Director John Brennan. He further noted that we still “don’t have all the evidence of how deep the conspiracy was.”

“It really is meant to be a thorough documentary series to recount the first term of the Trump administration. But really, I think it shows the heart of what Trump has been up against in his battle with the globalist agenda, essentially. And why this Military Industrial Complex, Deep State apparatus, globalist apparatus, hates him so much, you’ll understand through the course of the series.”

Additionally, viewers will hear about the stolen 2020 election and January 6 more in-depth through the eyes of Rudy Giuliani, who has been persecuted relentlessly for questioning the election, and from Tucker Carlson, who brought honest coverage of the January 6 Fedsurrection not long before he was fired from Fox News.

This is a must-see!