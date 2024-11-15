November 5, 2024, the BC/AD of Post World War II America

We still have troops (i.e. citizens) in contact fighting the steal in a number of House and Senate races across America, but we must recognize the significance of the Presidential win on November 5, 2024; it was historic. This was the greatest comeback in American History, but it was even more than that.

DJT increased almost every possible demographic and he has transformed America into a powerhouse of America First across these unified demographics. It was a seismic shift in the mood, psyche, and outlook of Americans.

The Native American vote went 64% for DJT – a blowout. When almost every demographic shifted toward Trump, perhaps we can stop the Democrat cubby-holing of the American citizen into “demographics” that only serve to divide Americans.

DJT was able to, “consolidate” the “multiracial multi-ethnic” American working class” into a diverse and unified base. The takeaway is clear – there is now an America First demographic.

While not ascribing Christ-like attributes to Donald J. Trump, we should look at November 5, 2024, as the BC/AD of post-World War II America.

It was an inflexion point into a new era for the United States. This inflexion point will lead to a Golden Age for America and the American Citizen.

An opportunity to fundamentally correct the U.S. Government

The 2024 vote reflected a broad desire to radically transform the Federal Government back into Constitutional intent and guardrails.

Like concrete poured without framing, the Blob of the Deep State has relentlessly spilled and cured outside the Constitutional framework.

Over the decades, fresh concrete has been poured on top of this mess, over and over and over again, creating more mess.

Much of the dysfunction is beyond simple reform of the spilled concrete.

There must be a “reset” of Government with Departments and Agencies being eliminated entirely or being re-started in accordance with the Constitutional framework.

When I started as a senior Civil Servant, I had one person. When I retired, I had 50. I felt more agile, effective, and impactful with one or two sharp subordinates.

The typical Civil Servant is beat down and brainwashed that if they accomplish something, their job will instantly vanish.

The converse is true, they are conditioned that if they are handed a new assignment in a staff meeting, the immediate response of many is to ask for more resources.

They bleat, “I need 10 new people and an annual budget of $10 million to do this”, no matter how simple the task.

In the new model, accomplishments will be rewarded, milking and perpetuating the problem will be dis-incentivized.

With the Department of Government Efficiencies, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will apply the “Afuera” approach of President Javier Milei of Argentina.

To ensure bureaucrats do not return to a re-titled Agency in the same building – the building must be sold off or bulldozed – never, never, never allow a bureaucrat to re-take their same seat and office in the same, but re-titled building. They will start their dysfunctional behavior all over again.

Building a Secure America for Americans

America needs the best Diplomacy, Defense, Intelligence, Law Enforcement, and Border Security in the world.

But this national security culture must unequivocally work for the American People and always within the Constitutional Framework.

President Trump is placing/nominating great leaders to the right positions.

Congressman Michael Waltz will do incredible work as the National Security Advisor (NSA). Jake Sullivan, the outgoing NSA, garnered little, if any, respect from anyone, including his own colleagues.

The adversaries of America have exhibited yawns or amusement in response to Jake Sullivan’s virtue lecturing and finger wagging. This will change when Mike Waltz is the NSA.

Congressman Waltz has been an America First, China Hawk, and has also proffered Congressional Language for the Authorization to Use Military Force (AUMF) against the Chinese led, Drug Cartels producing Fentanyl in Northern Mexico.

10,000 Americans a month are dying from this Chinese operation.

One exemplar action in Northern Mexico will likely shut down the whole Chinese led operation.

Although Waltz traces to Army, he places a high priority on the expansion of American naval power, sealift, and a new era of American maritime dominance.

Along with Senator Marco Rubio at State Department, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard at DNI, Pete Hegseth at DOD, Governor Kristi Noem at DHS, and former Congressman Matt Gaetz as the Attorney General, they will form the best national security leadership team ever.

A Wealthy America for all Americans

The Harris-Obama-Biden Team was in such a frenzy of giving away free stuff from the U.S. Taxpayer to illegal aliens that they forgot about the American Citizen (who are the U.S. Taxpayers).

Biden/Harris-flation on food and energy helped create this diverse but unified voting block for America First.

Legacy media, which despaired they lost the narrative in Election 2024, lived in some bizarre alternate universe saying the economy was better than ever, yet were oblivious to the price spikes that helped create, enlarge, and sustain the voting block for Trump.

The incoming Trump Team is likely to focus on several key economic policy initiatives to usher America into this Economic Golden Age, where everyone is wealthier.

These policies are tax cuts for all Americans, targeted Capital Gains Cuts for companies returning jobs to America, a drastic reduction in Federal Government regulation (regulation is a draconian shadow tax that deters and inhibits innovation and economic growth), unleashing American Energy, and a re-industrialization of America.

These are foundational tenets for a new economy where jobs are plentiful, and Americans are earning excellent pay and benefits making things for Americans and for export.

The lie of cheap imports has been exposed – the real cost of cheap imports is the reality that jobs are stolen from Americans – with young Black Americans and young Latino Americans being the groups most harmed by export of jobs and open borders.

Cheap labor from illegal immigrants deters innovation, economic growth, and entry level jobs for Americans. Why innovate if there is cheap labor from open borders?

The Golden Age is upon us and the right leaders are being placed in the right positions to bury the false narratives and unleash America. For those fearful of the return of President Elect Trump, they have nothing to worry about.

They will be treated exactly the way they treated others when they were in power.

All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.